• Dec. 24 — Show Low Police arrested Maria M. Barrios, 42, of Helmet, California, charged with possession of marijuana to which she allegedly admitted.
— Police arrested Jesse Baptiste, 52, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct and domestic violence-related assault. Police said that during an argument with his wife at the Motel 6 at 1290 E. Deuce of Clubs, a heated argument with his wife allegedly led to her hiding in the bathroom from Baptiste after he allegedly hit her in the face. Police said bruises on the right side of her face were consistent with her claim that she had been hit by Baptiste. Baptiste reportedly admitted arguing with his wife and pushing her, but denied hitting her in the face.
— Police cited and released Dustin V. Stover, 33, of Show Low, charged with driving with a revoked license. His car was impounded for 30 days.
— Police arrested Robert L. Russell, 67, of Show Low, charged with DUI to the slightest degree and DUI with a BrAC at or above the legal state limit of 0.08. Police said he nearly ran his car into a local business before parking it in the grass in front of a different local business and staying there until police arrived and found the car still running. Police said he showed multiple clues of impairment and had an average BrAC of 0.105 at the time of arrest.
— Police arrested Cody L. Adams, 26, of Show Low, charged with disorderly conduct. Police said dispatch got calls from the public about a man, possibly alcohol impaired, stumbling in the roadway and causing a public safety hazard. Officers gave Adams a ride to his room at the Downtown ( motel at 1450 E. Deuce of Clubs when Adams reportedly went inside, took off his clothes and came back outside naked and started yelling and screaming prompting officers to place him under arrest.
• Dec. 25 — Police arrested Devlin A. C. Heffran, 27, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct and domestic violence-related assault. Police said Heffran held his girlfriend down on a couch demanding she talk to him during a dispute causing bruising.
— Police arrested Chance B. Green, 21, of Lakeside, charged with DUI to the slightest degree, DUI with a BrAC at or above the legal state limit of 0.08, extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.15), super extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.20), possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police said Green showed all clues of impairment, allegedly admitted drinking 3 beers and 1 glass of wine before getting behind the wheel. Police said he had an average BrAC of 0.202 at the time of arrest.
