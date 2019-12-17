• Dec. 3 — Show Low Police arrested Kathy D. French, 65, of Lakeside, charged with driving in violation of court imposed license restrictions. Police said she was stopped and cited after she allegedly jumped a curb near Woolford Road and State Route 260 causing a flat tire.
— Police arrested Gabriel W. Locke, 25, of Powder Springs, Georgia, charged with DUI-drugs. Police said witnesses at a local gas station called police saying Locke was asleep behind the wheel of his running car in front of a gas pump. Officers arrived and attempted to wake Locke, at which time they allegedly observed multiple clues of possible impairment. When he awoke he reportedly effused to get out of his car and denied being passed out behind the wheel. A breath tests resulted in no indication of alcohol impairment so a blood draw was performed via search warrant, the results of which are pending.
• Dec. 4 — Police at the Show Low High School cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 15-year-old Show Low boy, charged with making (felony) terrorist threats on a school bus, felony interfering with an educational institution, and threatening and intimidating. Police said the boy became upset on a school bus and threatened to kill kids on the bus, shoot up the school and pistol whip bus riders and the driver while allegedly using his hand to mimic a gun and shoot people. Police said that when questioned about the incident the boy told officers he had no intention of following through with his threats. Police said these kinds of threats are taken seriously whenever they occur and that police will investigate them, arrest if necessary and even prosecute if warranted.
— Police arrested Leto Goclamey, 63, of Whiteriver, charged with drinking alcohol in a moving vehicle to which he allegedly admitted.
— Police arrested John L. Patton, 38, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct and domestic violence-related criminal damage. Police said that during an argument with his live-in girlfriend, Patton allegedly grabbed her and later punched a hole in a wall of their residence.
_ Police arrested Derek G. Osburn, 25, of Show Low, charged with felony shoplifting of approximately $195 in merchandise from the NAPA store in Show Low. He was also charged with possession of dangerous drugs and possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia when he was allegedly found to be in possession of a syringe loaded with heroin when searched subsequent to being arrested for shoplifting.
• Dec. 5 Police arrested Stanley Y. Benally Jr., 25, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related attempted second degree murder, two counts of domestic violence-related aggravated assault and two counts of domestic violence-related kidnapping. Police said that during an argument with his girlfriend that turned physical, Benally allegedly choked her until nearly unconscious, threatened to kill her and kicked her in the ribs. Police said the victim reported similar beatings and threats a month ago. Police said the couples 2-year-old and 9 month-old children were in the home at the time and that Benally was also arrested on a no-bond Flagstaff Justice Court warrant for a probation violation on a charge of possession of dangerous drugs.
— Police cited and referred to juvenile authorities a runaway 14-year-old Snowflake boy, charged with being a runaway and for domestic violence-related disorderly conduct. He was released to his mother again.
