Show Low Police
• Oct. 22 — Show Low Police cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 14-year-old Show Low girl, charged with being a runaway. Police said the girl told her mother she was going to run away from home when her mother took away the girl’s cell phone.
• Oct. 23 — Police arrested Jeffrey A. Rusk, 35, of White Mountain Lake, on two warrants out of the Show Low Justice Court for disobeying court orders on original charges of driving with a suspended license and on criminal damage. They came with combined bonds of $1,103.
— Police arrested Joshua A. Davy, 28, of Glendale, charged with drinking in public. Police said he was found passed out near Walmart with a bottle of vodka within his reach.
• Oct. 24 — Police cited and released Donald L. Pearce, 23, of Show Low, charged with driving with a suspended license. Police said he was allegedly driving in a wreckless manner on his motorcycle when a “concerned citizen” called police.
— Police arrested Markus J. Cobal Jr., 38, of Show Low, charged with shoplifting engine oil and a banana valued at approximately $5 from the Woody’s store at 480 E. Deuce of Clubs.
— Police arrested Karen K. Michlig, 53, of Show Low, charged with DUI to the slightest degree, DUI with a BrAC at or above the legal state limit of 0.08 and extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.15). Police said after she allegedly rear-ended another car that she reportedly thought was stopped on the roadway, she performed poorly on field sobriety tests, showed multiple clues of impairment and had an average BrAC of 0.178 at the time of arrest.
• Oct. 25 — Police arrested Levon K. Cody, charged with criminal trespassing when he allegedly went into the Circle K convenience store at 1600 W. Deuce of Clubs, from which he had been trespassed on July 30 of this year, and allegedly began bothering customers asking them for rides. He was also arrested at the Circle K convenience store at 311 E. Deuce of Clubs on identical charges and on a charge of disorderly conduct.
— Police at Show Low High School cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 16-year-old male student, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia when school administration reportedly found a marijuana grinder with marijuana residue in it in his pocket. Police said a K9 was being taken through the classroom when the boy allegedly took the grinder out of his backpack and slipped it into his pocket. The boy reportedly tried to tell police it was a container with his “lucky” coins in it.
— Police arrested Ramon Terrazas Jr., 22, of Springerville, charged with DUI to the slightest degree and DUI with a BrAC at or above the legal state limit of 0.08. Police said he had an average BrAC of 0.114 at the time of arrest.
• Oct. 26 — Show Low Police arrested Levon K. Cody, 56, of Show Low, charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct. Police said he was asking people for a ride at a local business and refused to leave when asked by management.
— Police arrested Daniel K Cook, 27, of Show Low, on two warrants out of the Show Low Justice Court for disobeying court orders on original charges of domestic violence-related disorderly conduct that came with $1,500 in combined bonds.
— Police arrested Jason L. Lee, 23, of Phoenix, charged with possession of marijuana. Police said he allegedly admitted ownership of a usable amount of marijuana reportedly found in the center console of his car when stopped.
