• Nov. 23 – Show Low Police near the CVS Pharmacy on Central Avenue and the Deuce of Clubs arrested William P. Martinez Jr., 41, of Flagstaff, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct and domestic violence-related assault. Police said that during a verbal argument with his wife (with their two children present), Martinez allegedly grabbed a cell phone from his daughter’s hand when she tried to call 911 causing it to bleed.
— Police arrested Delton R. Goode, 35, of Whiteriver, charged with leaving the scene of a non-injury accident in which he allegedly rear-ended another motorist on State Route 260 near Scott Ranch Road. Police said he was found in a vacant lot and was uncooperative.
— Police arrested Garick C. McGee, 30, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related assault, threatening and intimidating and disorderly conduct. Police said that during an argument with his live-in girlfriend he allegedly put her in a headlock at which time they both reportedly fell to the floor. Police said McGee allegedly threatened to “get her” and to “kill her.”
— Police arrested Randall L. Hughes, 39, of Show Low, on a Navajo County felony warrant for dangerous/narcotic drug charges and on a fresh charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Nov. 24 — Police cited and referred to the courts a 17-year-old Pinetop female motorist, charged with criminal speeding when she was allegedly doing 69 mph in a posted 45 mph zone.
• Nov. 25 — Police at Show Low High School cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 17-year-old Lakeside girl, charged with simple assault for allegedly hitting another student in the head with her hand.
— Police Arrested Jeffery Footracer, 53, of Whiteriver, on two warrants. One out of the Show Low Justice Court for failure to appear on an original charge of drinking alcohol in public that came with a $500 bond, and the other out of the Pinetop Justice Court for violating a promise to appear on a charge of shoplifting that came with an additional $750 bond.
— Police arrested Patricia A. Brenner, 61, of Overgaard, charged with felony shoplifting after she allegedly stole approximately $884 in jewelry from Walmart.
