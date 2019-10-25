• Oct. 9 — Show Low Police arrested Holyan S. Endfield, 38, of Whiteriver, charged with blocking a roadway and disorderly conduct. Police said he allegedly was bothering customers at Walmart and then walked into the roadway on highway 260 cursing and yelling at motorists.
— Police cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 16-year-old Show Low boy, charged with having vaping products at school during regular hours.
— Police arrested Joseph P. Guffey, 40, of Pinedale, charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police said they found vaping cartridges and syringes in the door compartment of his car. He reportedly did not have a valid Arizona Medical Marijuana card.
— Police arrested Stephen Altaha, 54, of Whiteriver, on two warrants. One out of the Show Low Justice Court for violating a court order on an original charge of driving with a suspended license that came with a $931 bond and the other out of the Pinetop Justice Court for obstructing a court order on an original charge of DUI that came with an additional $831 bond.
• Oct. 10 — Police arrested Jan L. Dixon, 30, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related assault, domestic violence-related disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia. Her husband, Uriah L. Dixon, 30, of Show Low, was also arrested and charged with the same. Police said they were in a mutual argument that turned physical during which each assaulted the other.
— Police arrested Cody A. Maennchi, 43, of Show Low, on a Navajo County Superior Court warrant felony warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia that came with a $1,200 bond.
— Police cited and referred to juvenile authorities 14-year-old and 15-year-old Show Low girls, both charged with shoplifting approximately $72 in merchandise.
— Police at Summit Healthcare arrested Jennifer A. Anderson, 42, of Scottsdale, charged with criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct in the emergency room.
— Police cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 16-year-old Show Low boy, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct. Police said after an argument with his mother in their car, the boy hit the vehicle causing damage to a door. At his mother’s request the boy’s probation officer was called.
— Police arrested Bertha Slick, 49, of Cibecue, on a Pinetop Justice Court warrant for obstructing a court order on an original charge of domestic violence-related disorderly conduct that came with a $198 bond.
— Police arrested Hunter Di Valentino, 20, of Show Low, charged with possession of dangerous drugs and possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia. Police said he had usable amounts of crystal methamphetamine in his possession. Also arrested was Sergio S. Riley, charged with possession of dangerous drugs and possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia.
• Oct. 11 - Police cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 14-year-old Show Low girl and a 15-year-old Show Low boy, both charged with having vaping products on a school bus.
— Police arrested Gergory H. Creamer, 34, of Show Low, on an Apache County Superior Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of criminal trespassing that came with a $5,000 bond.
