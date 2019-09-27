• Sept. 17 – Show Low Police Resource Officer at Show Low High School cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 15-year-old male student, charged with bringing two vaping cartridges onto school grounds during regular hours.
— Police arrested Anthony R. Davenport, 25, of Show Low, on a Pinetop Justice Court warrant for writing a bad check that came with a $750 bond.
— Police arrested Travis Twinn, 27, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related assault, domestic violence-related criminal damage and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct. Police said that during an argument with the female victim, Twinn allegedly threw items on the floor, pushed the victim into a corner, punched a wall making a hole and kicked a television screen and breaking it. Police said he also brandished a knife but did not threaten anyone with it. There were four children in the residence at the time of the incident, according to the police report.
• Sept. 18 – Police arrested Joseph F. Lumia, 80, of Show Low, charged with criminal damage after he allegedly super glued the lock on his apartment manager’s office door.
— Police arrested Matthewton Franklin, 42, of Chambers, charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.Police also arrested Lorraine A. Nez, 47, of St. Michaels, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of driving with a suspended license that came with a $750 bond.
• Sept. 19 – Police arrested James D. Bowden, 53, of Show Low, charged with possession of marijuana, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of narcotics. Police said they found usable amounts of marijuana, crystal methamphetamine and heroin in his possession after arresting him on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for disobeying a court order that came with an $851 bond.
— Police cited and released Emmanuel L. Shipp, 35, of Lakeside, charged with driving with a suspended license. He was initially stopped for using a cell phone while driving, which is now against Arizona law.
• Sept. 20 – Police arrested Raymond A. Cota, 23, of Show Low, charged with aggravated DUI. Police said he was found parked on private property that was not his and was asleep behind the wheel when officers approached. Cota reportedly had a strong odor of alcohol on his person and showed multiple clues of impairment. Police said he did not know where he was when questioned why he was on someone else's property asleep in his car. Police said he had an average BrAC of 0.109 at the time of arrest.
— Police at Show Low High School cited and released a 17-year-old male student, charged with reckless driving. Police said he was performing 360 degree circles in the parking lot and creating smoke from his tires.
— Police cited and released Gustavo Chairez Ruiz, 33, of Show Low, charged with driving with a suspended license and a suspended license plate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.