• March 5 — Show Low Police arrested Britaney A. N. Lunte, 26, of Show Low, charged with DUI to the slightest degree, DUI with a BrAC t or above the legal state limit of 0.08 and super extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.20). Police said she was found after crashing into a fence, and that she showed multiple clues of impairment during field sobriety tests and had an average BrAC of 0.208 at the time of arrest. Police said Lunte allegedly admitted drinking and driving.
— Police arrested Jarvis M. Largo, 27, of Cibecue, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to comply on an original charge of driving with a suspended license that came with a $257 cash bond.
— Police arrested Richard A. Holmes, 28, of Lakeside, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia (used syringe), and on a Navajo County Superior Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of sale of dangerous drugs that came with a $20,000 bond. Thomas M. Williams, 35, of Show Low, was also arrested, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia (used syringe).
— Police arrested Twila L. Price, 32, of Pinetop, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for possession of dangerous drugs and possession of marijuana that came with a $2,500 bond.
— Police arrested Shane M. Badding, 48, of Lakeside, charged with disorderly conduct. Police said that during an altercation with a woman in a vehicle he allegedly brandished a knife in a threatening manner.
— Police arrested Haley Chilcutt, 31, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for shoplifting that came with a $750 bond. Christopher A. Skinner, 33, of Show Low, was also arrested on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for assault that came with a $2,500 bond.
— Police re-arrested Shane M. Badding, 48, of Lakeside, charged with disorderly conduct after he allegedly yelled and cursed at customers at a local gas station.
— Police re-arrested Haley Chilcutt, 31, of Show Low, on a Pinetop-Lakeside warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of driving with a suspended license that came with a $500 bond.
— Police arrested Corbin M. White, 28, of Dublin, Ohio, charged with DUI to the slightest degree, DUI with a BrAC t or above the legal state limit of 0.08 and super extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.20). Police said he had an average BrAC of 0.212 at the time of arrest.
• March 6 — Police arrested Robert B. Wade, 46, of Show Low, on a Pinetop-Lakeside warrant for disobeying a court order on an original charge of extreme DUI that came with a $3,903 bond.
— Police arrested Jessie R. Cosen, 23, of Cedar Creek, on a warrant out of Maricopa County Superior Court for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia that came with a $900 bond. Deldin L. Pawsky, 25, of Show Low, was also arrested, charged with drinking in public.
• March 7 — Police cited and released Valerie Cervantes, 47, of Winkleman, charged with driving with a suspended license.
— Police arrested Shawn C. Thompson, 41, of Show Low, and Stephanie R. Thompson, both charged with possession of marijuana.
— Police arrested Erica L. Massey, 30, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for obstruction on an original charge of having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle that came with a $599 bond.
— Police arrested Jesus A. Ramirez-Vargas, 24, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct, domestic violence-related assault and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer. Police said that during an argument with his live-in girlfriend he allegedly threw her to the floor and that when officers arrived on scene he allegedly kicked one of them as he was being put into a patrol vehicle.
— Police cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 17-year-old Whiteriver boy, charged with underage possession of alcohol, underage drinking and false reporting to law enforcement. Police said he was in possession of two bottles of alcohol. He was released to his mother.
— Police arrested Tom Brown, 64, of Show Low, charged with possession of dangerous drugs and possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia. Police said he admitted possession of a usable amount of crystal methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia for ingesting it. Franklin E. Hodges, was arrested at the same time on a warrant out of Holbrook for child support that came with a $500 bond.
— Police cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 14-year-old Show Low girl, a 17-year-old Show Low boy and a 16-year-old Show Low boy, all charged with underage drinking.
• March 8 — Police arrested Andy Hernandez, 37, of Kirkland, charged with possession of marijuana.
— Police arrested Nikole A. McLean, 34, of Show Low, on a warrant out of Casa Grande for failure to appear on an original charge of possession of drug paraphernalia that came with a $602.46 bond.
• March 9 — Police cited and released Luis A. Perez-Cota, 24, of Snowflake, charged with driving with a suspended license.
— Police arrested Timothy L. Scholin Jr., 29, of Goodyear, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to comply that came with a $404 cash bond.
— Police at Show Low High School cited and referred to juvenile authorities two 16-year-old Show Low girls, a 14-year-old Show Low boy and a 15-year-old Show Low boy, all charged with having vape products on school grounds during regular school hours.
— Police arrested Isaiah Allen, 38, of Whiteriver, on four warrants out of Pinetop-Lakeside that came with combined cash bonds of $2,210, and three warrants out of Snowflake for failure to appear that came with combined bonds of $3,210.
