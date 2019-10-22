• Oct. 5 — Police arrested Allen Curtis, 53, of Whiteriver, on a warrant for disobeying a court order on an original charge of driving with a suspended license that came with a $582 bond. Erman Gloshay, 46, of Whiteriver, was also arrested on a felony warrant for failure to appear on original weapons charges that came with a $1,000 bond. He is reportedly currently on federal probation and is not allowed to possess weapons.
— Police arrested Daphane H. Walker, 23, of Whiteriver, charged with DUI to the slightest degree, DUI with a BrAC at or above the legal state limit of 0.08, and extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.15). Police said she performed poorly on field sobriety tests, showed multiple clues of impairment and had an average BrAC of 0.180 at the time of arrest.
• Oct. 6 – Police arrested Aliyah D. James, 19, of Whiteriver, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of underage drinking that came with a $250 bond.
— Police cited and released Cody Gillespie, 26, of Phoenix, charged with driving with a suspended license.
— Police cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 14-year-old Show Low girl, charged with being incorrigible and a runaway.
— Police arrested Matthew L. Skinner, 35, of Show Low, on a no-bond felony warrant out of Indiana with nationwide extradition for a parole violation in connection with dealing dangerous drugs and on a fresh charge of providing false information to law enforcement. Police said he gave a fake name to try and avoid arrest on the warrant.
• Oct. 7 – Police arrested Brandyen W. Jackson, 24, of Lakeside, on a Pinetop Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an animal related charge that came with a $190 cash bond.
— Police arrested Vincent R. Chavez, 39, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct, domestic violence-related assault and on two warrants. One out of the Show Low Justice Court for violating a court order on an original charge of driving with a suspended license that came with a $743 cash bond, and the other out of the Pinetop Justice Court for the same that came with an additional $339 cash bond. Police said that during an argument with his wife that turned physical, Chavez allegedly pushed her to the floor and ran out before coming back and being arrested by police.
• Oct. 8 – Police at Show Low High School cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 14-year-old Lakeside boy, charged with disorderly conduct and interfering with an educational institution. Police said the boy allegedly was yelling and cursing during class and allegedly threw chairs and damaged a music stand.
— Police arrested Police at Show Low High School cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 14-year-old boy, charged with making terrorist threats and interfering with an educational institution when he allegedly said he would “shoot up the school.”
— Police cited and released a 16-year-old Show Low boy, charged with criminal speeding. Police said he was doing 71 mph in a posted 35 mph zone.
— Police arrested Fernando B. Baca, 31, of Show Low, and Khonstance S. Milan, 27, of Show Low, both charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct and domestic violence-related criminal damage. Police said that during a mutual argument they both broke each others windshields.
