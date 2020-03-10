• Feb. 21 — Show Low Police on Central Avenue at McNeil arrested Shane T. Furr, 46, of Tucson, charged with DUI to the slightest degree, DUI with a BrAC at or above the legal state limit of 0.08, super extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.20) and having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle. Police said Furr was stopped for an alleged unsafe lane change after the department reportedly received multiple calls from other motorists about a possible drunk driver. When officers pulled Furr over they reportedly detected a strong odor of alcohol coming from his person. Police said he showed multiple clues of impairment and performed poorly on field sobriety tests. Police said he had an average BrAC of 0.210 at the time of arrest. His car was impounded for 30 days, so officers gave him a ride to his hotel room after booking.
• Feb. 22 — Police arrested James R. Wagner, 37, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of disorderly conduct that came with a $1,000 bond.
• Feb. 23 — Police making a faulty equipment stop of a vehicle in the vicinity of Burke and 9th Place arrested Jeremy C. Beecroft, 33, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of shoplifting that came with a $750 bond. Police said he was also allegedly driving with a revoked license.
— Police on Old Linden Road near 4th Avenue arrested Jordan D. Reidhead, 19, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of driving with a suspended license that came with a $750 bond.
