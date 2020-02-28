• Feb. 15 — Show Low Police on US 60 at milepost 338 arrested Ashley C. Machado, 34, of Gilbert, charged with first degree hindering prosecution, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing a public highway. Police said when officers found her blocking the highway she fled in her car and was later found by police hiding under pillows in the back seat of the car. Police said that is when officers allegedly found drug paraphernalia in the car's center console.
— Police on White Mountain Road near Fawnbrook cited and released Tony L. Everhart, 51, of Safford, charged with driving with a suspended license.
— Police on East Deuce of Clubs near the Speedway gas station cited and released Wade T. Marvin, 46, of Concho, charged with driving with a suspended license.
— Police on White Mountain Road near Show Low Lake Road arrested Richard A. Holmes, 28, of Lakeside on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear that came with a $1,000 bond. Arrested at the same time was Anthony W. Payne, 36, of Pinetop, charged with possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia. Police said he was in possession of a glass meth pipe with burnt residue of which he allegedly admitted ownership.
— Police on White Mountains Road near Fawnbrook arrested Linda J. Stephenson, 44, of Show Low, charged with DUI to the slightest degree and DUI with a BrAC at or above the legal state limit of 0.08. Police said she was stopped for alleged lane violations when officers reportedly detected an odor of alcohol coming from her person. Police said she performed poorly on field sobriety tests, snowed multiple clues of impairment and had an average BrAC of 0.79 at the time of arrest.
• Feb. 16 — Police responding to call at the Safeway grocery store cited and released John E. Allen, 65, of Lakeside, charged with disorderly conduct. Police said he allegedly became upset with other customers while in a check out line at which time he allegedly began yelling and reportedly pushed a shopping cart into a customer hitting them in the abdomen.
— Police responding to the Ponderosa Pines Apartments on McNeil arrested Jasmine N. Hill, 20, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related assault and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct. Police said she allegedly went to the home where she used to live with her mother-in-law and became upset her ex-husband was not there with their two children. Police said she allegedly began yelling and causing a disturbance causing police to be called.
• Feb. 17 – Police responding to a call in the 600 north block of 41st Drive cited and released Christopher W. Black, 37, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related assault and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct. Also cited and released was Ryan A. Blackman, 24, of Pinetop, charged with the same. Police said the men reportedly admitted engaging in mutual confrontation over a personal matter.
— Police in the vicinity of the city park arrested Ambra B. Peterson, 31, of Show Lo, charged with aggravated DUI. Police said that when she was stopped for a traffic violation she had her 12-year-old son in the car and that she performed poorly on field sobriety tests, showed clues of impairment , had an average BrAC of 0.183 at the time of arrest and allegedly admitted drinking before driving.
— Police arrested Phillip C. Blackburn, 23, of Pinetop, charged with false reporting to law enforcement, and Tabitha R. Seevers, 22, of Show Low, on two misdemeanor warrants out of the Pinetop Justice Court for failure to appear on original charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia that came with a $1,000 bond, and the Show Low Justice Court for failure to appear on original charges of assault and disorderly conduct that came with an additional $1,000 bond. She was also arrested on a Navajo County Superior Court felony warrant for failure to appear on original charges of possession of narcotic drugs, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia that came with a $5,000 bond.
