Show Low, AZ (85901)

Today

Windy. Snow flurries and a few snow showers throughout the day. High 31F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Occasional snow showers. Low 22F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Higher wind gusts possible.