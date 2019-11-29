• Nov. 14 — Show Low Police arrested Morgan A. Kennedy, 23, of Queen Creek, charged with endangerment, felony shoplifting, and reckless driving. Police said Kennedy allegedly shoplifted clothing from the Goodwill store across from Park Pineway Plaza on White Mountain Road and when confronted, reportedly recklessly threw the stolen merchandise out of a car window while in flight from the store.
• Nov. 15 — Police on regular patrol spotted, recognized, and arrested Gustavo Chairez Ruiz, 33, of Lakeside, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for driving with a suspended license that came with a $750 bond.
— Police arrested Michael P. Jones, 50, of Show Low, on five warrants that came with $6,764 in combined bonds.
— Police arrested Chuck Jensen, 46, of Ft. Apache, on two warrants. One out of Holbrook for violating a court order on an original charge of driving with a suspended license that came with a $704 cash bond, and the other a no-bond warrant out of Apache County for a probation violation on an original charge of DUI.
— Police arrested David M. Buckner, 51, of Marana, charged with interference, having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle, violating an order of protection, domestic violence-related assault domestic violence-related disorderly conduct, and domestic violence-related criminal damage. Police said that while at the Dairy Queen on the Deuce of Clubs, Buckner was allegedly drunk and disorderly in front of witnesses and allegedly caused unspecified damage while in an argument with his roommate who was with him at the restaurant.
• Nov. 16 – Police cited and released Anthony D. Bentley, 25, of Concho, charged with driving with a suspended license.
— Police arrested Ronald L. Josay, 38, of Carrizo, on two warrants that came with $1,062 in combined bonds and charged with false reporting to law enforcement failure to appear, driving with a suspended license, shoplifting and displaying a fictitious license plate.
— Police arrested James E. Boyd, 36, of Show Low, charged with possession of marijuana, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Nov. 17 – Police arrested Katelynn M. Fawcett, 22, of Show Low, charged with DUI to the slightest degree, DUI with a BrAC at or above the legal state limit of 0.08, and extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.15). Police said she had an average BrAC of0.148 at the time of arrest.
— Police arrested Angela C. Eveland, 53, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related assault, and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
