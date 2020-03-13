• Feb. 25 — Show Low Police arrested Shadow D. Gosuyen, 31, of Cedar Creek, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original traffic offense that came with a $750 bond.
— Police arrested Heather E. Hanks, 40, of Show Low, charged with aggravated DUI to the slightest degree, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia Police said she showed clues of impairment and had a usable amount of crystal methamphetamine and a glass pipe in her purse.
• Feb. 26 — Police cited and released Joshua A. McClane, 22, of Show Low, charged with leaving the scene of an accident to which he allegedly admitted.
— Police arrested Courtney Duffy, 30, of Heber, on a warrant out of Navajo County for failure to appear on an original charge of burglary that came with a $20,000 bond.
— Police cited and released Matthew L. Skinner, 36, of Show Low, charged with driving with a suspended license and with fictitious plates, all out of Indiana. Police said he had a license plate belonging to a pickup truck instead of the car he was driving at the time of citation.
• Feb. 27 — Police arrested Franklin Simon, 37, of Gary, Indiana, charged with possession of marijuana and criminal speeding. Police said he was doing 56 mph in a posted 35 mph zone on the Deuce of Clubs.
— Police arrested James R. Bailey, 35, of Phoenix and Rudy J. Arona, 31, of Phoenix, both charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Arona was also arrested on a warrant out of Flagstaff for a pre-adjudication rule that came with a $22,000 bond.
— Police cited and released Wade T. Marvin, 46, of Concho, charged with driving with an insurance canceled driver’s license.
• Feb. 28 - Police arrested Kyle A. Brueggemann, 19, of Show Low, charged with underage possession of alcohol.
— Police arrested Candace Painter, 35, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related assualt and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct. Police said Painter admitted spitting in the victim;s face and that she was behaving “crazy” when she allegedly did it. Police said Painter also yelled and cursed at officers.
— Police arrested Amber E. Luper, 40, of Show Low, charged with aggravated domestic violence and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct. Police said she pushed and provoked her roommate and allegedly threatened to pour beer on her roommates dinner. Also arrested was Jennifer D. Pettit, 40, of Show Low charged with aggravated domestic violence. Petit was on probation for aggravated assault at the time of arrest.
• Feb. 29 — Police arrested Lillian R. Hatzenbiler, 36, of Mesa, charged with DUI to the slightest degree, DUI with a BrAC at or above the legal state limit of 0.08 and super extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.20). Police said she had an average BrAC of 0.26 at the time of arrest. Police said she was pulled over for weaving in traffic and running over a median on the Deuce of Clubs.
— Police arrested Darrelyn Walker, 36, of Ft. Apache, on a no-bond warrant out of Navajo County for a probation violation. Laynette R. Watts, 48, of Whiteriver, was cited and released, charged with having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
— Police arrested Adam M. Koylas, 46, of Lakeside, charged with DUI to the slightest degree, DUI with a BrAC at or above the legal state limit of 0.08 and super extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.20).
— Police cited and released Gilberto R. Jimenez, 23, of Show Low, charged with driving with a suspended license.
— Police arrested Candan R. Lockman, 34, of Lakeside, charged with domestic violence-related assault and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct. Police said Lockman allegedly used his legs to kick and push his wife of 8 years out of their cat during an argument. Police said that during the incident the wife got caught in her seat belt, causing her to fall to the ground.
— Police arrested Ra Smith, 45, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, charged with assault and disorderly conduct. Police said he entered a local business requesting to purchase alcohol but was refused because he was already inebriated. Police said he then reached for a piece of beef jerky while at the same time allegedly inappropriately poking the cashier in the breast without permission.
— Police arrested Kimberly Lunte,46, of Show Low, on three warrants out of Flagstaff for failure to appear and one out of Show Low for interfering with the judicial process that came with combined cash bonds of $8,445.
• March 1 — Police at Walmart arrested Jerry L. Pierce, 31, of Show Low, charged with disorderly conduct. Police said he was arguing, yelling and cursing at McDonald’s employees causing a public disturbance. Police said he also argued with officers when they arrived.
— Police cited and released Cameron A. Eagar, 31, of Eagar, charged with driving with a suspended license.
• March 2 - Police at the skate park on East Mills cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 13-year-boy, charged with criminal damage. Police said a camera at the Skate Park captured the boy throwing rocks at it with his face being clear in the footage. He was released to his mother.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.