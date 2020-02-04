• Jan. 18 — Police arrested Juwan Burnette, 25, of Whiteriver, charged with possession of marijuana, Justice James, 21, of Whiteriver, charged with having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle, and Whitney R. Nosie, 25, of Whiteriver, on a Pinetop Justice Court warrant on two counts of failure to appear that came with a $1,500 bond.
— Police cited and released Dominick C.A. Isaacson, 23, of Peoria, charged with criminal speeding. Police said he was allegedly doing 78 mph in a posted 45 mph zone on US 60 coming into town.
— Police arrested Levi B. Loyd, 42, of Lakeside, on a warrant for disorderly conduct/littering that came with a $500 bond. Police also charged Loyd with possession of drug paraphernalia when he allegedly threw glass pipes for smoking marijuana into a dumpster before being arrested on the warrant.
