• Sept. 24 – Show Low Police at Show Low High School cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 15-year-old boy, charged with bringing a vape pen and a cartridge onto school grounds during regular hours.
— Police cited and released Robin L. Madson, 53, of Show Low, charged with criminal speeding. Police said she was doing 57 mph in a posted 35 mph zone.
• Sept. 25 — Police arrested Sarah R. Maloy, 32, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for disobeying a court order on an original charge of disorderly conduct that came with a $750 bond.
— Police cited and released Michelle J. Gillespie, 39, of Show Low, charged with driving with a suspended license.
— Police arrested Chaundi L. Mitchell, 29, of Show Low, charged with shoplifting by under scanning merchandise in the self check out lanes.
— Police arrested Jeffrey W. Johnson, 57, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related assault and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct. Police said he allegedly threw a wheelbarrow at his son and another person while also kicking a female victim in the arm and making suicidal comments.
— Police arrested Tyler J. Dare, 28, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct. Police said he denied making threats against the victim and breaking the victim’s phone.
• Sept. 26 — Police arrested Lorelai J. Anderson, 18, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of shoplifting that came with a $1,500 bond.
— Police cited and released Bobby Severson, 68, of Show Low, charged with not having a required ignition interlock device in his car and leaving the scene of an accident.
— Police cited and released Jeanette Dazen, 53, of Cibecue, charged with driving with a suspended license.
— Police arrested Christopher R. Glass, 35, of Taylor, charged with driving with a revoked license and on a warrant out of Holbrook for disobeying a court order on an original charge of DUI that came with a $1,301 bond.
— Police at Show Low High School cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 15-year-old boy, charged with truancy for allegedly missing 15 of 38 days in class.
