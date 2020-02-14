Show Low Police
• Jan. 28 — Show Low Police cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 16-year-old boy, charged with being incorrigible and a runaway.
— Police arrested Dakota C. Giroux, 28, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related assault. Police said Giroux was upset with his wife over a matter with his brother when he allegedly assaulted her causing injury.
• Jan. 29 — Police arrested Edward W. Popovich, 27, of Snowflake, charged with theft and false reporting to law enforcement. Also arrested was Brittaney N. Quintanilla, 27, of Snowflake, charged with shoplifting jewelry and underwear from Walmart valued at approximately $69.
— Police arrested Christopher L. Gosuyen, 47, of Phoenix, charged with shoplifting at Walmart.
— Police arrested Lindsay M. Colvin, 37, of Show Low, charged with disorderly conduct on Jan. 29 and again on Jan. 30. Also arrested Jan. 29 was Kimberly Cubillas, 54, of Show Low, charged with the same.
• Jan. 30 — Police arrested Cora K. Busch, 63, of Show Low, charged with stealing firewood on two occasions from a local business valued at approximately $42.
• Jan. 31 — Police arrested Jeffrey D. Trappe, 29, of Tucson, charged with criminal speeding. Police said he was doing approximately 72 mph in a posted 45 mph zone.
— Police arrested Marcus Draper, 40, of Show Low, charged with criminal trespassing. Police said they found him allegedly drunk (with stolen alcohol) behind a local business from which he had been previously trespassed and told not to return.
— Police arrested Jeryle D. Walters, 21, of Show Low, charged with DUI to the slightest degree, DUI with a BrAC at or above the legal state limit of 0.08, extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.15), and Super extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.20). Police said he had an average BrAC of 0.198 at the time of arrest.
• Feb. 1 — Police arrested Elliot T. Vanderslice, 37, of Show Low, charged with shop-lifting at Walmart by allegedly changing bar codes. Also arrested was Tina M. Salinas, 37, of Show Low, charged with shoplifting and trespassing due to having been previously trespassed from the store and told not to return.
— Police arrested Amanda S. Carroll, 27, of Show Low, on a Pinetop Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on original charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia that came with a $750 bond.
• Feb. 2 — Police arrested Elena M. Smith, 45, of Kingsland, Texas, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct and domestic violence-related assault. Police said she allegedly punched her husband, bit him and hit him in the face in their RV over a phone issue.
• Feb. 3 — Police arrested Samuel A. Sacco, 72, of Show Low, charged with trespassing at the Mountain Oaks Apartments on North 5th Street in Show Low.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.