•March 26 - Show Low Police cited and released Candace H. Clifford, 26, of Clay Springs, charged with doing 50 mph in a posted 25 mph zone.
- Police arrested Bobby L. Tobin, 34, of McNary, on a Navajo County Superior Court warrant for possession of dangerous drugs that came with a $1,940 bond, and on a fresh charge of possession of dangerous drugs (meth) allegedly found in his pocket and to which he allegedly admitted ownership.
•March 27 - Police cited and released Angela D. Vizcarra, 19, of Show Low, charged with driving with a suspended license.
•March 28 - Police arrested Glenzo J. Swift, 23, of Vernon, on four warrants for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of dangerous drugs, underage drinking and trespassing out of the Show Low Justice Court that came with combined bonds of $2,998.
•March 29 - Police arrested Jevanny J. Ventura, 25, of Lakeside, charged with aggravated DUI. Police said he had an average BrAC of 0.247 at the time of arrest. Octavio Chavez-Ventura, 28, of Forest Hills, Texas, was cited for having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
•March 30 - Police arrested Lincoln S. Durfield, 18, of Vernon, charged with facilitating shoplifting.
•March 31 - Show Low Police arrested Michael L. Perez, 34, of Show Low, charged with doemstic violence-related assault and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct. Police said that during a heated argument with his wife, he allegedly pushed her into a chair on the front porch and brandished a fist at her.
•April 1 - Police cited and released Tyler A. Daugherty, 30, of Snowflake, charged with driving with a suspended license.
- Police arrested Joseph L. Edwards, 30, of Whiteriver, charged with possession of marijuana.
- Police cited and released Adam E. Frank Jr., 28, of Show Low, charged with providing false information (fake name) to law enforcement due to alleged involvement in a domestic violence call.
•April 2 - Police arrested Pedro A. Contreras, 32, of Show Low, charged with driving with a suspended license.
- Police arrested Raul H. Ventura Vargas, 21, of lakeside, charged with false reporting (fake name) to law enforcement and leaving the scene of an accident.
