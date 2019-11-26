• Nov. 12 — Show Low Police at the Show Low High School on Cougar Lane cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 14-year-old boy, charged with vaping in class.
— Police arrested Anastasia L. Elack, 50, of Heber, on a warrant out of Snowflake for disobeying a court order on original charges of disorderly conduct and assault that came with a $1,500 cash bond.
— Police arrested James R. Slack, 50, of Show Low, charged with criminal damage. Police said that during an argument with his wife he allegedly punched a vehicle breaking a window.
— Police at the Show Low High School on Cougar Lane cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 14-year-old girl, charged with truancy for allegedly missing 18 of the previous 67 school days.
— Police at Walmart arrested Cory Z. Frost, 20, of Pinetop, charged with felony shoplifting . Police said he under scanned approximately $122 in merchandise in the self check out lanes to which he allegedly admitted. Also arrested was Alicia R. Harvey, 19, of Taylor, charged with misdemeanor shoplifting. She was cited and released due to having her infant son with her while allegedly facilitating shoplifting and during her subsequent arrest.
— Police arrested Donald L. Pearce, 22, of Show Low, at the Show Low skate park, on two warrants out of the Show Low Justice Court. One for disobeying a court order on an original charge of possession of drug paraphernalia that came with a $1,500 bond, and the other for failure to comply with a court order on an original charge of DUI that came with another $1,500 bond.
• Nov. 14 – Police cited and released Anthony S. Maragon Jr., 36, of Show Low, charged with criminal speeding. Police said he was doing 75 mph in a posted 45 mph zone on State Route 260.
