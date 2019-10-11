• Sept. 27 — Show Low Police arrested Ugene J.J. Chinn, 30, of Phoenix, charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
— Police arrested Olivia Pinal, 23, of Whiteriver, on a Pinetop Justice Court warrant for shoplifting that came with a $750 bond.
— Police arrested Jodi L. McKenrich, 52, of Show Low, charged with possession of dangerous drugs and possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia. Police said McKenrich allegedly had two seals with crystal methamphetamine in her purse along with being in possession of a scale with meth residue on it. Police said she admitted ownership of the drugs and paraphernalia.
• Sept. 28 — Police cited and released Carlson Johns, 27, of Eagar, Matraisa R. Johnson, 25, of Whiteriver, Kersey Jones, 26, of Pinetop, and Brandon T. Kessay, 24, of Pinetop, all charged with drinking alcohol in public at the bus stop in the Walmart parking lot on White Mountain Road.
— Police arrested Jennifer D. Petitt, 39, of Show Low, charged with felony domestic violence-related aggravated assault. Police said that while allegedly violating an order of protection against the victim, Petitt went to the victim’s residence and caused a disturbance. Police said she allegedly fled when police were called, but returned later and allegedly admitted involvement. She was taken to the police station, booked, went before a judge and was released on conditions. Petitt was re-arrested a short time later, charged with violating the conditions of release on the previous incident when she allegedly went back to the victim’s residence and reportedly shoved the victim into a wall. Police said Petitt admitted to that incident as well and to drinking alcohol prior to it, which was a violation of the conditions of release on the previous incident.
— Police cited and released Patrick D. Doherty, 20, of Tucson, charged with underage drinking and disorderly conduct involving a weapon. Police said that he was drinking alcohol when he allegedly went into the woods in the 2700 South block of White Mountain Road and fired a weapon causing local residents to call police. Officers said he allegedly admitted to drinking and firing a weapon in the woods multiple times. Also cited and released on identical charges in connection with the incident was George F. Zills Jr., 19, of Tucson.
• Sept. 29 — Police arrested Sheena S. Bigman, 25, of Show Low, and Malcolm B. Cromwell, 24, of Cibecue, both charged with domestic violence-related assault and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct. Police said that during a mutual argument, both suspects assaulted each other.
• Sept. 30 — Police arrested William L. Hanson, 18, of White Mountain Lake, charged with DUI to the slightest degree, DUI with a BrAC at or above the legal state limit of 0.08 and extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.15). Police said Hanson showed multiple clues of impairment, had an odor of alcohol coming from his person, failed field sobriety tests and had an average BrAC of 0.155 at the time of arrest. Cited and referred to juvenile authorities and charged with underage consumption of alcohol was a 17-year-old Whiteriver boy.
— Police cited and released Tyler J. Dare, 28, of Show Low, charged with driving with a suspended license.
— Police cited and referred to juvenile authorities, two 14-year-old Show Low girls, both charged with underage consumption of alcohol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.