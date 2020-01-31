• Jan. 17 — Show Low Police arrested Theresa L. Perrault, 62, of Show Low, charged with criminal trespassing at the Downtown 9 Motel on the Deuce of Clubs. Police said Perrault had been trespassed from the establishment in June of this year and told not to return.
— Police arrested Tony Novacek, 31, of Silver City, New Mexico, charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police said that during a routine traffic stop an officer allegedly detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle and asked to perform a search to which Novacek allegedly consented. Police said the officer found a usable amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.
— Police at the Native New Yorker restaurant t and bar on the Deuce of Clubs arrested Joseph S. Caddo, 54, of Cibecue, charged with disorderly conduct. Police said Caddo allegedly became upset at the bar and punched windows and yelled profanities causing a disturbance. Police said officers arrived at which time he allegedly refused to leave and was uncooperative.
— Police arrested Alicia R. Harvey, 19, of Pinetop, charged with underage drinking. Police she was a passenger in a vehicle stopped for a traffic violation and that Harvey tested positive for alcohol in her system.
— Police cited and released Spencer Alverson, 25, of Phoenix, charged with criminal speeding. Police said he was allegedly doing 73 mph in a posted 45 mph zone.
• Jan. 18 — Police arrested Juwan Burnette, 25, of Whiteriver, charged with possession of marijuana, Justice James, 21, of Whiteriver, charged with having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle, and Whitney R. Nosie, 25, of Whiteriver, on a Pinetop Justice Court warrant on two counts of failure to appear that came with a $1,500 bond.
— Police cited and released Dominick C.A. Isaacson, 23, of Peoria, charged with criminal speeding. Police said he was allegedly doing 78 mph in a posted 45 mph zone on US 60 coming into town.
— Police arrested Levi B. Loyd, 42, of Lakeside, on a warrant for disorderly conduct/littering that came with a $500 bond. Police also charged Loyd with possession of drug paraphernalia when he allegedly threw glass pipes for smoking marijuana into a dumpster before being arrested on the warrant.
