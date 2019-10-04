• Sept. 20 — Show Low Police arrested Cameron W. Bradford, 32, of Show Low, charged with possession of marijuana and possession of crystal methamphetamine. Police said they found usable amounts of marijuana and meth in his possession along with used syringes and a spoon with meth residue in one of his shoes.
— Police arrested Laynette R. Watts, 47, of Cedar Creek, charged with shoplifting approximately $163 in merchandise from Walmart by under scanning in the self check out lanes. She was also arrested on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for disobeying a court order on an original charge of extreme DUI that came with a $468 bond.
• Sept. 21 — Police cited and released Jeremy Cromwell, 24, of Cibecue, charged with having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle. Kishia M. Rustin, 20, of Cibecue, was also cited and released, charged with underage drinking. Breanna K. Wallen, 28, of Cibecue, was arrested on a Pinetop Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on original charges of assault and disorderly conduct that came with a $1,000 bond.
— Police arrested Justin D. Wood, 29, of Taylor, charged with disorderly conduct and trespassing. Police said Wood was arguing loudly at a local bar and refused to leave when asked by management.
— Police cited and released Jesse J. Macdonald, 44, of Snowflake, charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Sept. 22 — Police arrested David T. Smith, 49, of Show Low, charged with assault on a health care worker. Police said Smith allegedly assaulted a security guard at Summit Healthcare.
• Sept. 23 – Police arrested Audrayona D. Adair, 24, of Show Low, charged with DUI to the slightest degree and DUI with a BrAC at or above the legal state limit of 0.08. Police said she allegedly drifted in her lane of travel prompting police to stop her in the vicinity of 22 Avenue and Sylvester. Police said she showed clues of impairment and allegedly had an average BrAC of 0.122 at the time of arrest.
— Police arrested Kristin C. Koch, 50, of Springerville, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on charges of domestic violence-related assault and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct that came with a $1,500 bond.
— Police arrested Corrinna M. Bullard, 24, of Show Low, charged with four counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Police said an officer allegedly found two syringes for injecting crystal methamphetamine, a straw with burnt ends that had meth residue in it, and a marijuana pipe, all in her backpack.
— Police cited and released James R. Wegner, 37, of Show Low, charged with disorderly conduct.
