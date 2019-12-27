• Dec. 13 — Police arrested Samantha K. Lindsay, 26, of Show Low, charged with felony possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia. Also arrested was Christian J.K. Shockey, 27, of Pinetop, charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Dec. 14 — Police cited and released Jordan D. Reidhead, 18, of Show Low, charged with driving with a suspended license.
— Police arrested Jeffrey J. Cook, 34, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct and domestic violence-related criminal damage. Police said that during a heated argument with his wife he allegedly threw a candle stick holder damaging a television.
• Dec. 16 — Police at Show Low High School cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 17-year-old Concho boy, charged with vaping in class.
— Police at Show Low High School cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 17-year-old Show Low girl, charged with vaping in a hallway.
