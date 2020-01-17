• Jan. 2 – Show Low Police arrested Lionel Lupe, 34, of Cibecue, on a Pinetop Justice Court warrant for shoplifting that came with a $750 bond.
— Police arrested Franklin G. Silas, 52, of Ft. Apache, on a warrant for public nuisance that came with a $750 bond.
• Jan. 3 — Show Low Police arrested Kyle A. Sypherd, 21, of Peoria, charged with possession of narcotics, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of prescription drugs without a prescription and possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia. Police said Sypherd was also driving a stolen car to which a drug canine alerted and in which police allegedly found heroin, Xanax and meth along with $492 in cash.
— Police arrested Edward W. Popovich, 27, of Snowflake, on a Navajo County Superior Court felony warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of sale of narcotics that came with a $20,000 bond.
— Police at arrested Theresa L Perrault, 62, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct. Police said she caused a disturbance at a local motel and left to go to her parent’s house and began yelling and cursing. Police said she allegedly refused to leave when asked and that she took a fight stance when officers arrived.
• Jan. 4 — Police cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 15-year-old Lakeside girl, a 17-year-old Show Low boy and a 15-year-old Show Low girl, all charged with underage drinking at the city park after hours.
— Police arrested Shawn M. Stone, 32, of Concho, charged with burglary, conspiracy and fraud. Police said he allegedly stole $8,000 in quarters from a residence. Police said when a woman asked the victim for a ride to a local dollar store, the victim obliged. Police said after leaving with the woman, Stone allegedly entered the residence and stole the quarters. Police said when he was questioned about the quarters police found in his possession, he allegedly said his sister gave them to him.
— Police arrested Daffany Hinton, 31, of Whiteriver, charged with shoplifting at Walmart and on a Navajo County Superior Court no-bond felony warrant for a probation violation. Police said she and her accomplice ate store foods while shoplifting merchandise valued at approximately $448. Her alleged accomplice, Fabian P. Kinney, 26, of Bapchule, was also arrested and charged with shoplifting.
— Police arrested Alexander R. Fuller, charged with disorderly conduct. Charles C. Morris, 50, of Queen Creek, was also arrested, charged with assault. Police said that during an alleged road rage incident, then men got into a mutual fight in which Morris allegedly punched Fuller in the face.
— Police cited and released Darius Q. Albert, 26, of Show Low, and Danicia V. Classay, 38, of Show Low, both charged with having open containers of alcohol in a vehicle.
• Jan. 5 – Police arrested Korey M. Banks, 25, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct and domestic violence-related criminal damage. Police said that during an argument with his mother, Banks allegedly damaged his bedroom door and caused a disturbance.
— Police cited and released Monica G. Bonito, 22, of Whiteriver, charged with having an open container of alcohol in her vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.