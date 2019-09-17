• Sept. 2 — Show Low Police arrested Chrystal L. Maennche, 42, of Silver Lake Estates, charged with DUI to the slightest degree and having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle. Police said she allegedly admitted drinking seven shots of alcohol before driving.
— Police arrested Steven M. Banta, 44, of Show Low, charged with shoplifting a full cart of groceries from the Safeway grocery store.
• Sept. 3 – Police cited and released Brittney A.N. Lunte, 25, of Show Low, charged with drinking in public. Police said she was staggering in a roadway and that officers provided her a safe ride home after citing her.
— Police cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 15-year-old Show Low boy, charged with underage possession of tobacco when he was allegedly vaping at Show Low High School.
• Sept. 4 – Police cited and released Nicholas W. Prevo, 27, of Show Low, charged with driving with a suspended license and a fictitious license plate.
— Police arrested Ashley D. Ritchie, 33, of Show Low, charged with third degree burglary, two counts of credit card theft, three counts of identity theft, and three counts of fraudulent use of a credit card. Police said she allegedly took a former employers credit card and used it to purchase a television, an Xbox and a cell phone from Walmart, and to pay $303 in utility bills.
— Police cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 16-year-old Snowflake boy, charged with underage possession of tobacco- having a vape pen at Show Low High School.
— Police cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 17-year-old Pinetop girl, charged with shoplifting cosmetics at Walmart. She was released to her mother who police said was also at Walmart and was unaware of her daughter’s activity.
— Police arrested Dinnika May, 28, of Whiteriver, and McKenna May, 20, of Ft. Apache, both charged with shoplifting at Walmart.
— Police arrested Linda M. Ordinola, 29, of Show Low, charged with aggravated assault and simple assault, and on a Navajo County Superior Court warrant for failure to show for a pre-trial conference, and on a warrant out of Winslow for failure to appear on an original charge of domestic violence-related assault that came with a $5,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.