Nov. 5 – Show Low Police at the Circle K convenience store in the 500 north block of Clark Road arrested Darius Bonito, 44, of San Tan Valley, charged with trying to pass a phony $100 bill which he denied.

- Police at the Show Low High School arrested Trent Mailboy, 18, of Show Low, charged with having vaping products on school ground during regular hours.

- Police at Walmart arrested Joshua A. Davy, 28, of Glendale, charged with being a public nuisance. Police said he was having an issue when he entered the roadway in front of Walmart putting himself and motorists at risk. Police said he claimed to be a drug addict in need of his medications. Police said when offered help by officers he began hitting himself in the head and was arrested for his own protection and that of others.

- Police arrested Christopher A. Skinner, 33, of Show Low, charged with criminal damage after he allegedly broke a printer causing approximately $100 in damages and violating the conditions of his release on a previous arrest.

Nov. 7 - Police at Walmart arrested Donna L. Oneil, 43, of Concho, and Solea M. Oneil, 37, of Concho, both charged with shoplifting by allegedly under scanning merchandise in the self check-out lanes.

- Police responding to a call of a drunk and disorderly person arrested Candace Painter, 35, of San Tan Valley, on a misdemeanor warrant that came with a $1,000 bond, and charged with obstructing a highway.

- Police arrested Sheluanda S. Anderson, 28, of Whiteriver, on a Pinetop Justice Court warrant for disobeying a court order on an original charge of shoplifting that came with a $295 bond. Paula C. Kenteena, 37, of Whiteiver, Reuben B. Kaye, 41, of Show Low, and Anthony S. Stover, 44, of Whiteriver, were all cited and released, charged with having open containers of alcohol in a vehicle.

Nov. 8 - Police arrested Keshena S. Jefferson, 33, of Lakeside, on a Pinetop Justice Court warrant for interference on an original domestic violence charge that came with a $385 bond.