• Aug. 17 — Police arrested Lindsay Traster, 36, of Show Low, charged with DUI to the slightest degree, DUI with a BrAC at or above the legal state limit of 0.08, super extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.20) and having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle. Police said she had an average BrAC of 0.339 at the time of arrest and that she showed multiple clues of impairment, had trouble standing and allegedly had an open bottle of vodka on the floorboard of her car.
— Police arrested Tabitha R. Seevers, 21, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of assault-disorderly conduct that came with a $1,000 bond.
— Police cited and released Ashley N. Daniels, 22, of Show Low, charged with driving with a suspended license.
- Aug. 19 — Police responded to the Timberline Apartments where an officer arrested Eric Serous, 29, of Taylor, charged with possession of dangerous drugs and possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia.
- Aug. 20 — Police arrested Linda M. Ordinal, 29, of Show Low, charged with theft and possession of dangerous drugs. Police said she was in possession of a usable quantity of crystal methamphetamine and that she failed to pay her hotel bill.
- Aug. 21 — Police cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 15-year-old Show Low boy, charged with being incorrigible and being a runaway.
— Police arrested Larry Colelay Jr., 42, of Whiteriver, on a Pinetop Justice Court warrant for obstructing a court order on an original charge of driving with a suspended license that came with a $750 bond.
— Police arrested Jesse R. Passmore, 53, of Snowflake, charged with false reporting to law enforcement and on four warrants. On warrant was out of Holbrook for failure to appear on an original charge of shoplifting that came with a $500 cash bond. Another was out of Winslow for violating a court order on an original charge of shoplifting that came with an additional $1,327 bond. The other two were out of Flagstaff. One on original charges of shoplifting that came with a $2,200 bond and the other for consuming liquor in public that came with an additional $1,001 bond. Total bond amounts added up to $5,028.
Aug. 22 — Police arrested Ovay D. Kelso, 29, of Austin, Texas, and Jacob H. Lenahan, 43, of Manor, Texas, both charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
— Police cited and released George Jennings Jr., 49, of McNary, charged with consuming liquor in public.
— Police arrested Gustavo Chairez-Ruiz, 33, of Show Low, charged with criminal damage after he allegedly shoved a person into a car causing damage.
- Aug. 23 — Police arrested Manuel A. Tapia, 20, of Springerville, charged with possession of marijuana to which he reportedly admitted.
— Police arrested Lorelai J. Anderson, 18, of Overgaard, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for shoplifting that came with a $750 bond.
— Police cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 16-year-old mesa boy, charged with possession of marijuana.
- Aug. 24 — Police arrested Quintin A. Lee, 35, of Pinetop, on a navajo County Superior Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of aggravated shoplifting/organized retail theft that came with a $5,000 bond.
— Police cited and released Cathalene C. Woodruff, 50, of Lakeside, charged with under scanning approximately $400 in merchandise. She reportedly had her 11-year-old son with her.
