• Dec. 26 — Show Low Police arrested Herbert J. Sparkes III, 26, of Lakeside, on a Navajo County Superior Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of six counts of aggravated assault that came with a $5,000 bond.
— Police at Walmart cited and released Jacquelene B. Hall, 35, of Phoenix, charged with theft. Police said she allegedly stole a woman’s wallet while at the store but said she found it and turned it into the store lost and found. Police said she instead allegedly left it in a local restaurant trash can after taking $11 and a debit card from it. Police said she used the debit card to purchase cigarettes.
— Police arrested Jennifer M. Stone, 34, of Pinetop, charged with possession of marijuana related drug paraphernalia.
• Dec. 27 — Police arrested Angel J. Carroll, 23, of McNary, charged with shoplifting vodka from Walmart.
— Police arrested Tammi J. Bennett, 48, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence/related disorderly conduct. Police said that during an argument with her mother, Bennett reportedly barricaded herself in her room and would not comply with officers who arrived to deal with the situation.
— Police cited and released Wade T. Marvin, 46, of Concho, charged with driving with a revoked license.
• Dec. 28 — Police cited and released Timothy R. Soke, 27, of Pinedale, charged with driving with a suspended license.
— Police arrested Christina M. Conner, charged with leaving the scene of an accident. Police said that while pulling out of the parking lot at 3191 S. White Mountain Road, Conner apparently pulled into traffic hitting a pickup truck causing damage to the truck and the front end of Connor’s car. Police said when questioned about the accident after they found her a distance away, Conner allegedly told officers she thought she hit a boulder, not a truck.
• Dec. 29 — Police arrested Isaac A. Aguilera, 19, of Oxnard, Calif., charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, to which he allegedly admitted. David Goolsby, 27, of Willowick, Ohio, was arrested, charged with possession of less than 2 pounds of marijuana officers allegedly found in a bag in his possession. Jacob T.L. King, 18, of Spanaway, Wash., was also arrested and charged with possession of a usable amount of marijuana.
— Police arrested Marty W. Quesada, 36, of Whiteriver, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of shoplifting that came with a $1,500 bond.
