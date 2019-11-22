• Nov. 9 — Police arrested Colton L. Nelson, 41, of Lakeside, charged with DUI to the slightest degree, DUI with a BrAC at or above the legal state limit of 0.08 and extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.15). Police said he showed multiple clues of impairment, performed poorly on field sobriety tests and had an average BrAC of 0.280 at the time of arrest.
— Police cited and released Andrew Cristler, 39, of Show Low, charged with drinking alcohol in public.
• Nov. 10 — Police responding to a reckless driver call on State Route 77 at milepost 348 arrested Michaela M. Serna, 27, a transient, charged with aggravated DUI due to having a suspended driver’s license, possession of dangerous drugs (heroin), possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia and having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle. Police said she showed multiple clues of impairment, performed poorly on field sobriety tests, had a strong odor of alcohol on her person and that she allegedly had a needle with heroin in it in her possession when searched after being arrested for DUI.
— Police arrested Anderson W. Bradford, 33, of Show Low, charged with shoplifting alcohol from the Safeway grocery store valued at approximately $67.
— Police arrested Margaret I. Holden, 20, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for obstructing a court order on an original charge of shoplifting that came with a $196 cash bond.
• Nov. 11 — Police cited and released Mark W. Roberts, 53, of Eagar, charged with driving with a suspended license.
