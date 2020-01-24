• Jan. 8 – Show Low Police arrested Tyree L. Mosley, 21, charged with not returning videos valued at $60 to the Video Dome after 30 days The next day, Jan. 9, Mosley was arrested again, this time charged with domestic violence-related criminal damage and domestic violence-related assault, as well as on a Navajo County warrant for disorderly conduct that came with a $500 bond. Police said they were called to the residence where Mosley and his live-in girlfriend reside after Mosley allegedly damaged property and knocked his girlfriend to the ground.
— Police cited and released Emileo E. Goklish, 31, of Mesa, charged with driving with a revoked license and license plates.
• Jan. 9 — Police at the high school cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 15-year-old boy, charged with violating an order of protection not to have contact with a fellow student.
— Police Samuel A. Socco, charged with assault when he allegedly grabbed his apartment manager’s arm while the premises was being sprayed for pests.
— Police arrested Tashina K. Declay, 20, of Whiteriver, charged with shoplifting a bottle of gin and for underage drinking.
• Jan. 10 — Police arrested Stewart J. Lewis, 40, of Houck, charged with disorderly conduct and false reporting to law enforcement. Police said Lewis claimed a crime had been committed at the Days Inn Motel at 480 W. Deuce of Clubs. Police said they found no evidence of any crime at the motel and that Lewis allegedly created a disturbance with other occupants and would not stop causing police to arrest him.
— Police arrested Allen C. Hansen, 37, of Show Low, on Show Low Justice Court warrants for failure to appear that came with combined bonds of $5,339.36. Original charges on a warrant for disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing came with a $1,000 bond while the other on original charges of extreme DUI came with a $4,339.36 bond.
— Police arrested Daniel J. Machado, 20, of Clay Springs, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Jennifer M. Martin, 38, of Clay Springs, was also arrested, charged with burglary, felony theft and trafficking in stolen property. Police said she allegedly admitted stealing seven automotive batteries and a power inverter valued at approximately $1,900, to which she reportedly admitted, allegedly telling officers she sold some of the stolen property, of which police reportedly had photos of in the bed of her truck after the theft.
