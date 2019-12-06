• Nov. 21 – Show Low Police arrested Michakol R. Nash, 32, of San Carlos, charged with possession of dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drugs for sale and possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia. Police said he admitted ownership of 12 grams of crystal methamphetamine.
— Police arrested Antonio D. Weems, 21, of Show Low, charged with leaving the scene of a non-injury vehicle collision near the CAL Ranch store at Central Avenue and the Deuce of Clubs.
— Police at Show Low High School cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 13-year-old Show Low boy, charged with having vaping products on school grounds during regular hours.
— Police arrested Dave C. Turley, 59, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for DUI that came with a $1,500 bond.
— Police arrested Luis E. Vasquez, 22, of Show Low, charged with DUI to the slightest degree.
• Nov. 22 – Police arrested David A. Dunn, 60, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for violating a court on an original charge of disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia that came with a $750 bond.
— Police at Show Low High School cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 14-year-old Concho boy, charged with causing approximately $200 damage to a restroom soap dispensers.
— Police at Show Low High School cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 17-year-old Lakeside boy, charged with having vaping products on school grounds during regular hours.
— Police arrested Malik M. Bones, 21, of McNary, on a Pinetop Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on a original charge of disorderly conduct that came with a $500 bond.
— Police arrested Calista D. Dillman, of Snowflake, on a Navajo County Superior Court felony warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of possession of dangerous drugs that came with a $,5000 bond. Paul W. Dillman, 49, of Snowflake, was also arrested on a Snowflake warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of driving with a suspended license that came with an $850 bond, and charged with providing a false name to law enforcement.
