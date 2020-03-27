• March 12 — Show Low Police arrested Valerie A. Johnson, 18, of Show Low, charged with DUI to the slightest degree, DUI with a BrAC at or above the legal state limit of 0.08 and extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.15.) Police said she was found in her vehicle by officers after allegedly crashing through a fence behind a local restaurant. Police said she urinated on herself in the driver’s seat and had an average BrAC of 0.69 at the time of arrest.
— Police arrested Jason S. Hughes, 39, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to comply on a charged of obstruction that came with a $579 bond. Police said Hughes also resisted arrest and refused to give an accurate name when questioned.
— Police arrested Victor D. Uentillie, 44, of Show Low, on a Show low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of driving with a suspended license that came with a $750 bond.
— Police arrested Jimrix Dabbs, 42, of Winslow, charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
— Police arrested James E. Boyd, 58, charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of meth, possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia (syringes) and possession of prescription medications without a prescription.
— Police arrested Lisa M. Mulgannon, 43, of Lakeside, charged with disorderly conduct and trespassing. Police said she refused to leave work after an argument with her boss. Police said she also refused officers offers to arrange rides for he home from work. Police said she eventually left the premises after getting her cell phone, but came back later causing officers to arrest her.
• March 13 — Police cited and released Zenda L. Beecroft, 51, of Helena, Montana, charged with criminal speeding. Police said she was stopped doing 91 mph in a posted 65 mile zone.
— Police arrested Monte R. Watts, 59, of Show Low, on Apache County Superior Court warrants for failure to appear on two counts of aggravated harassment, two counts of criminal trespassing, three counts of disorderly conduct, one count of interference, one count of having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle and one count of domestic violence-related assault that came with a $10,000 bond.
— Police arrested Norwin Cheney, 27, of Cibecue, on a Pinetop Justice Court warrant for obstruction that came — Police cited and released Juana Garcia, 21, of Lakeside, charged with obstructing a highway.
— Police arrested Jerry C. Herring, 47, of Lakeside, on two Show Low Justice Court warrants. One for failure to comply on a charge of not having a court required ignition interlock device in his vehicle that came with a $379 bond, and the other for failure to comply on an original charge of DUI that came with a $3,005 cash bond.
— Police arrested roommates Amber E. Luper, 40, of Show Low, cad Jennifer D. Pettit, 40, of Show Low, both charged with mutual domestic violence-related criminal damage and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
