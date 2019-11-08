• Oct. 26 — Police arrested Charles J. Carmichael, 20, of Show Low, on warrants and charged with resisting arrest. Both warrants were out of Springerville, one on charges of disorderly conduct and the other for domestic violence-related disorderly conduct and domestic violence-related threatening. Police when he was recognized by a patrol officer near the city park, Carmichael allegedly ran into the woods to try and avoid arrest on the warrants and would not stop when commanded
— Police arrested Lori A. E. Day, 41, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related criminal damage. Police said that during an argument with her boyfriend, Day allegedly broke his personal property, left the residence, and then threw a rock through a window and fled. She was caught shortly afterward and was reportedly uncooperative with police.
— Police arrested Rhonda K. McPeak, 44, of Show Low, charged with DUI to the slightest degree, DUI with a BrAC at or above the legal state limit of 0.08, and super extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.20). Police said she admitted drinking before driving and allegedly had an average BrAC of 0.250 at the time of arrest.
— Police arrested Dawn J.H. Gooding-Lisack, 43, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence=related assault. Police said that during an argument with a man, she allegedly grabbed his throat and caused a cut near one of his eyes, to which she allegedly admitted.
— Police cited and released Curtis R. Kelley, 27, of Kearney, charged with driving with a suspended license and possession of drug paraphernalia in the form of a marijuana grinder and a marijuana pipe.
• Oct. 27 – Police at the city park at 2:17 a.m. cited and referred to juvenile authorities the following juveniles. 15-year-old Pinetop girl charged with curfew violation, 15-year-old Taylor boy charged with curfew violation, 12-year-old Preserve, N.M. girl, charged with curfew violation, 16-year-old Pinetop boy charged with curfew violation and underage drinking, 14-year-old Show Low girl charged with curfew violation, 16-year-old Lakeside girl charged with curfew violation and underage drinking, 15-year-old Pinetop girl charged with curfew violation, 15-year-old Taylor boy charged with curfew violation and underage drinking, 15-year-old Show Low girl charged with curfew violation, 14-year-old Pinetop boy charged with curfew violation.
• Oct. 28 – Police arrested Donald F. Fuller, 52, of Pinetop, charged with theft, having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.
— Police arrested Kristin Brogdon, 33, of Show Low, charged with two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of possession of dangerous drugs. Police said she was allegedly in possession of two glass pipes for smoking crystal methamphetamine and a usable amount of the drug in her purse.
