• March 2 — Show Low Police arrested Jeffrey C. Crandall, 31, of Show Low, on two warrants out of Show Low. One for failure to comply on an original charge of shoplifting that came with a $601 cash bond and the other for failure to comply on an original charge of disorderly conduct that came with a $1,000 bond.
• March 3 — Police arrested Amber E. Luper, 40, of Show Low, charged with disorderly conduct and shoplifting. Police said that after her debit/credit card was declined she allegedly became angry hitting the window of a local business, grabbing customers and then stealing her drink.
— Police cited and released Rayce N. Kee, 25, of Ganado, charged with driving with a suspended license.
— Police cited and released a 16-year-old Show Low boy, charged with criminal damage during a hit and run crash.
— Police cited and released Tiffany S. Potter, 30, of Show Low, charged with driving with a suspended license.
— Police arrested Daniel K. Cook, 28, of Show Low, on three warrants for failure to comply out of Show Low that came with combined bonds of $7,793.
— Police cited and released David Castro, 34, of Springerville, charged with driving with a revoked license.
• March 4 — Police arrested Corinna J. Simpson, 64, of Show Low, charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
— Police arrested Rhoda J. Ethelbah, 44, of Cibecue, on a Snowflake Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of driving with a suspended license that came with a $750 bond.
— Police arrested John E. Foltz, 56, a transient, charged with disorderly conduct. Police said he yelled at Arizona Department of Transportation workers reportedly saying they were committing “evil” crimes against the earth.
— Police arrested Gustavo Chairez-Ruiz, 33, of Show Low, on five warrants for theft, driving with a suspended license and assault/disorderly conduct that came with combined bonds of $5,250.
— Police cited and released Daniel Kelley, 55, of Mesa, charged with driving with a suspended license.
