• Oct. 29 — Show Low Police arrested Jayson E.J. Smith, 19, of Lakeside, charged with shoplifting approximately $44 in clothing from Walmart.
— Police cited and released Jaden M. Spring, 18, of Show Low, charged with driving with a suspended license.
• Oct. 30 — Police arrested Bridget Leahy, 51, of Vernon, charged with false reporting to law enforcement. Police said she was injured by a motorist backing out of a spot in a parking lot. Video footage of the incident however showed her jump out of the way of the vehicle without sustaining injury and then kicking it.
— Police arrested Joseph R. Haines, 31, of Phoenix, charged with DUI to the slightest degree, DUI with a BrAC at or above the legal state limit of 0.08 and super extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.20). Police said he was found asleep behind the wheel of his running car in the 1900 North block of 6th Street with a bottle of vodka near him. Police said he had an average BrAC of 0.280 at the time of arrest.
— Police arrested Daniel A. Kessay, 47, of Carrizo, on a warrant out of Globe for failure to appear on an original charge of driving with a suspended license that came with a $587 cash-only bond.
• Oct. 31 — Police arrested Joseph R. Haines, 31, of Phoenix, charged with hit and run. Police said he was stopped at a red light on the Deuce of Clubs and McNeil when he reversed his car into a car behind him and then fled the scene.
— Police at Show Low High School cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 15-year-old Show Low boy, charged with violating an order of protection to keep away from another student.
— Police arrested Dominic P. Reed Wilson, 25, of Lakeside, charged with domestic violence-related criminal damage and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct. Police said that during an argument with his live-in girlfriend, he allegedly yelled at her with their child-in-common in the room and broke a television, a mirror, picture frames and a door.
— Police arrested Bridgitte L. Williams, 55, of Show Low, charged with disorderly conduct. Police said she allegedly yelled and cursed at her apartment manager causing a public disturbance. She was reportedly uncooperative with police when officers arrived at the request of the manager.
— Police cited and referred to juvenile authorities two 15-year-old Taylor boys, a 14-year-old Pinetop boy, and a 16-year-old Lakeside girl, all charged with underage drinking. A 16-year-old Pinetop boy and a 15-year-old Pinetop girl were both charged with shoplifting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.