WHITE MOUNTAINS – It may be a few days before we celebrate the Luck of the Irish, but a Leprechaun at the Arizona State Lottery has a pot of gold for someone. Could it be you?
It could be if you purchased a Powerball ticket at the Speedway located at 1981 E. Deuce of Clubs in Show Low for the Saturday, March 13 drawing.
The winning $100,000 Powerball ticket matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball number. The cash prize is $50,000, but since the ticket has Power Play the prize doubles to $100,00.
The winning numbers were 5, 11, 51, 56 and 61 with Powerball number 2.
If it’s you, you truly have won the lottery, the Arizona State Lottery.
reach the reporter @bbruce@wmicentral.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.