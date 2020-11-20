VFW Post 9907 in Show Low will be closed through this weekend, and maybe a few days more, for deep-cleaning. For more information, call the post at 928-537-7511 or email post Cmdr. Terry Hill at csmtlhill@hotmail.com.
