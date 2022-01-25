SNOWFLAKE — Freezing temperatures over Thanksgiving weekend last year, caused one of the water pipes to the swamp cooler to burst at the Silver Creek Senior Center. The damage was significant.
The ceiling in the kitchen and dining room caved in and flooded the area.
Center director, Faith Trembly said, “We were forced to close and have been closed for two months now. We were able to keep our contracts with the Meals on Wheels and Headstart programs, thanks to Our Lady of the Snow and Father Nathaniel Block. They have allowed us to use their kitchen since we’ve been shut down. So, we have been able to continue both our Meals on Wheels and Headstart meals. However, we could not serve meals to seniors at the center, we couldn’t allow people in. The good news is we have been able to keep our Food Bank and thrift store open.”
An appliance repair company was called in to take care of the stoves and refrigerators, cleaning them and making sure they work properly. A delivery date to bring the appliances back, has not been set.
Restore Pro, a water damage restoration service in Snowflake, did the repair work in the kitchen and dining room. The center accepts donations from the public, if they want to help out. Trembly explained that they need all the help they can get.
She said, “This accident hurt us and there’s things that have come out of our own pocket. Thankfully, the center is insured. NACOG normally funds us, but with no lunch being served right now, we lost that. We will get that back.”
Garry Weiss, is president of the Silver Creek senior center board of directors.
He said, “The center is a nonprofit organization. We get some money from the town every year. I know they feel that it’s a good investment, because they gave us a little more money last year. They’ve been very generous. With the town growing, I’m sure they’ll give us more. Also, I volunteer once a week at the center and help deliver Meals on Wheels as often as needed or if they need a substitute. My wife helps out the thrift store once a week, too. We really love the senior center and our seniors.”
Trembly and Weiss are proud to say that so far, they haven’t had any issues with COVID-19 at the center.
Weiss said, “We have been able to keep things safe at the center, especially with the power of prayer, definitely. We do sanitize and practice social distancing. There is no mask mandate. People can wear a mask if they want. We can’t force people because Gov. Ducey said we don’t have to do so. We have additional tables when we have the congregate meals, before the flood. So we’re spread out, we don’t cram eight people to a table, we seat maybe three or four.”
In regard to the daily meals, Weiss said, “Our seniors get the best value, you get a salad bar and a full meal and a lot of times you have to take half of it home because there’s so much. The meals are one of the best kept secrets on the mountain. The cooks do a good job, we rely upon them, they’re the heart of the center. We also appreciate the community for their support, it’s been wonderful. A lot of people come by and say they’re really sad we had to close down for a few weeks. “
Weiss explained that recently, they’ve been very fortunate because they run with a skeleton crew and there’s only a few paid positions. The thrift store accepts donated useable items.
Weiss said, “People donate things that we can sell. We don’t have any overhead and it’s run by volunteers. It’s a win-win for the community. I think we have the best deals around. Also, if you become a member of the center for $12 a year, you get a free meal on your birthday. You also get half price on Wednesday’s at the thrift store. That’s just a little benefit, plus it supports the center and helps our senior’s food budget. By the way, you don’t have to be a senior to visit the center. We serve meals to all ages. The food boxes are given out, based on a financial need.”
A tentative reopening date for the first week of February is anticipated, but that is not set in stone. How will people know when the center is ready to open again?
Trembly said, “We will put up signs here at the door. We’ll probably make some phone calls, too. We miss our seniors, we miss having them here.”
The center’s phone number is (928) 536-2222.
(1) comment
All this could have been prevented if someone had winterized the evaporative cooler.
