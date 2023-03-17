CASA GRANDE — Life can get hectic and busy sometimes, so it’s nice when we can find shortcuts and time-savers for some of our everyday tasks.
One-pot spaghetti is one of those shortcuts. With most spaghetti recipes, the pasta is boiled in a pot of water, then drained, then topped with sauce. It’s a lot of steps, so when we saw a recipe for one-pot spaghetti, we had to give it a try.
In one-pot spaghetti, the pasta isn’t boiled and drained. It cooks in one skillet with cherry tomatoes, onion, basil and peppers, along with a little water, and when it’s done, that’s it. No draining.
We made one-pot spaghetti one afternoon and three neighborhood kids — Matthew and Colin Villa and Kenny Swoboda — joined me to give the recipe a try, and to help determine if it was simple or not. They are also the ultimate taste-testers and have the final say in determining if something tastes good. Sometimes the three boys agree. Sometimes they don’t.
There are a few recipes for one-pot spaghetti on the internet, and they are all pretty similar. For our recipe test, we followed a video on a YouTube site run by Donal Skehan. His enthusiasm in the video makes the recipe a tough one to resist.
“This pasta will change your life,” he says in the video. “It is literally the easiest recipe you’ll ever come across.”
So on a chilly winter day, we gave the recipe a try.
And it is easy, although some chopping of a few vegetables is involved. We followed the recipe exactly, except we added a little bit of basil to the cooking pot. All the items — veggies, pasta and water (or chicken broth) — go into one skillet and cook together for nine minutes. Then it’s ready.
When it was finished cooking, we topped our one-pot spaghetti with Parmesan cheese and a little bit of fresh basil.
Of the three boys, Matthew liked the pasta and said he’d make it again. Colin wouldn’t try it. Kenny tried it but didn’t like it as much as his favorite pasta recipe.
I liked it, but if we make this recipe again, I’ll likely replace the water with vegetable broth, double the tomatoes and also add some salt and pepper to the skillet. Some shredded carrots would also be a nice addition to the sauce.
But the recipe certainly passes the simple test. It is the easiest pasta I’ve made, although maybe not life changing.
Easy one-pot spaghetti
1 cup spaghetti
1 cup cherry tomatoes, sliced in half
½ cup baby spinach leaves
1 small onion, finely sliced
3 cloves garlic, finely sliced
1 red chili, finely chopped
A small handful of basil leaves
Drizzle of olive oil
Place tomatoes, spinach, onion, garlic and chili in a large frying pan. Place spaghetti on top. Add a drizzle of olive oil and 2½ cups of water or chicken stock (we used water).
Place the pan over medium-high heat and bring the contents of the pan to a boil. Using tongs, stir the pasta regularly and cook for about 9 minutes until it’s cooked and the liquid has nearly evaporated, creating a sauce.
Remove the pan from heat. Add cheese, salt and pepper if desired.
Easy no-knead bread
This bread is so easy to make and is a perfect accompaniment to the spaghetti. The recipe requires a Dutch oven and parchment paper. Using a Dutch oven to make the bread gives it a crisp crust and a fluffy interior. Using parchment paper makes it easy.
3 cups all-purpose or bread flour, plus an extra 3 or 4 tablespoons for dusting
¼ teaspoon yeast, active dry or instant (I use fast-rising but regular yeast can be used too)
1 teaspoon salt
1½ cups hot, but not boiling, water
Combine flour, yeast and salt in a large bowl. Stir in water until it’s well combined. The dough will be wet and sticky.
Cover with plastic wrap and let stand at room temperature for 2 or 3 hours until it’s puffy and bubbly.
Transfer it to a well-floured surface and sprinkle dough with flour. Using a scraper fold dough over 10-12 times to form it into a rough ball. The dough will still be very wet and sticky, unlike a regular bread dough.
Place dough on a piece of parchment paper. With the dough still on the parchment paper, place in a bowl and cover. Allow to rest for about 30 minutes.
While the dough is resting, heat oven to 450 degrees. Place Dutch oven with oven-safe lid in the oven and allow to heat (empty) for about half an hour.
Carefully remove the empty Dutch oven from the oven. Lift parchment paper to place the dough (still on the parchment paper) in the Dutch oven. Place the lid on the Dutch oven.
Bake for about 30 minutes covered, then remove the lid and bake another 10 to 15 minutes uncovered. Allow bread to cool before slicing.
