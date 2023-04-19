CASA GRANDE — In our house, we’ve been missing our favorite local pizza restaurant and its signature dessert, pizookie, a gooey chocolate chip cookie baked in a skillet and topped with ice cream and chocolate syrup.

We’ve missed pizookie so much, we decided to make it ourselves. It’s super easy — really just a regular chocolate chip cookie dough baked in a skillet. We top the cookie with our own homemade chocolate sauce and caramel sauce.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.