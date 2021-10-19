Sir Earl Toon Jr. came to the White Mountains for a celebration — and he got one.
The legendary artist is best known as a former member of Kool & the Gang, which was one of the first successful African-American bands of the 1970s and ‘80s.. During the band’s heyday, Sir Earl co-wrote such hits as “Ladies Night,” “Get Down on It,” “Too Hot” — and the hugely popular party song, “Celebration,” which hit the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 for two weeks in a row, and remained on the charts for 30 weeks.
In Billboard’’s “Forever No. 1” chart beat written by Andrew Unterberger in 2020, he wrote that Kool & the Gang notched a stunning 16 “Top 40” entries on Billboard’s Hot 100 over the course of the ‘80s — but “Celebration” was the band’s biggest hit and only No. 1 song.
“Over the decades, it not only endured as an anthem for moments of victory, but also became a go-to DJ jam at nearly every wedding, bar mitzvah, confirmation and other large-scale gathering in which there was, indeed, cause for celebration,” Unterberger said.
“Quincy Jones said it’s the biggest celebratory song ever written by an American composer, or any composer,” Toon said when the White Mountain Independent caught up with him at WME Village 8 last week. “When it comes down to celebratory songs, there’s not another song like it. It’s the No. 1 song for celebrations, and the only song that it’s No. 2 to — guess what song that is? Happy Birthday.”
Outfitted in a black bowler hat and dark sunglasses, Sir Earl talked about how he came to the mountains at the urging of Doc Skinner of 1028 Productions, who met Toon on a music set in Texas about 10 years ago. The two became fast friends and regularly stay in touch.
“He said, I want to introduce you to someone named Martina Webster,” Toon said. “And I said OK, because he said there might be a way directly or indirectly to get some work up here.”
The “work” would turn out to be providing music for “Hashtag Blessed the Movie,” which was shown during a private showing at WME last Saturday as part of the Show Low Film Festival.
“So I spoke to her on the phone,” Toon said softly. “And she had me at ‘hello.’ I was like, Who is this woman? And every time I talked to her, she became more amazing.”
The gist of it was that Webster and her daughter Dalea Faulkner, who wrote “Hashtag Blessed,” were hoping Toon would sign on to do a Christmas song for the film.
“So I was, like, ‘I heard it was a Christmas movie,” he said. “I never did a Christmas song before. When I wrote, ‘Wa-hoo! Celebrate!” and I co-wrote on “Ladies Night” and “Get Down on It” and “Too Hot” — I could go on and on, but yeah, never a Christmas song. I never sang a Christmas song as a solo artist, and I never wrote one or produced one. So I realized, I said, you know — by the grace of God and the prayers and well wishes of others, I’m given an opportunity to do something I’ve never done before.”
The song that came about from his collaboration with Donna Estelle Bukevicz and Dalea Faulkner is “This is All I Want for Christmas,” a beautifully-sung vocal that can be listened to on YouTube (search the title and Sir Earl Toon Jr.)
The song received airplay on White Mountain radio last Friday, and has also been submitted to the Grammys for consideration.. The music video was filmed by 1028 Productions right here in the White Mountains.
“I’m going to tell you, even though it’s short — I don’t think it’s even three minutes long — everyone seems to say that it touches them, because ‘This is All I Want for Christmas’ isn’t about, well, this is all I want for Christmas,” Toon said. “Because when you say ‘all I want,’ you would figure it’s one particular thing. But this is what I want for Christmas: I want unity. I want joy. I want laughter. I want fun. I want God’s grace. I want forgiveness, I want understanding. I want happiness and, if you will, light. I want kindness. And we can have that.”
A deeply spiritual man, Toon has his roots in religious praise. His father, The Rev, Earl Eugene Toone, was a gospel singer with an astounding vocal range. His songs “One Way to Serve the Lord,” “So Glad (Trouble Don’t Last)” and “What More Do You Want” can be heard on YouTube. Other songs such as “Baby Boy” and “He Outdid Himself” can sometimes be found as 45 rpm records on vinyl sales sites.
“My dad — Earl Toone Sr., with an ‘e’ on the end — did a song called ‘Love Triangle.’ You can look it up on YouTube. He performed as Gene Toone. And I remember the first concert he ever took me to was at the Apollo Theater, to see James Brown. So I was introduced to music at a very young age,” Toon said.
Also at a very young age — 17, to be exact — Sir Earl became the one-and-only protege of the great Otis Blackwell, who wrote hits like “Fever,” “ for Peggy Lee, “Great Balls of Fire” for Jerry Lee Lewis, and “Handy Man,” which was sung by both Pat Boone and James Taylor. Blackwell also wrote “Don’t Be Cruel,” “All Shook Up” and “Return to Sender” for Elvis Presley.
“So when you see ‘written by Elvis Presley and Otis Blackwell’ on those records — Elvis didn’t write no music!” Toon laughed, thoroughly amused. “No lyrics, no melodies, nothing. But the Colonel (Tom Parker, Elvis’s manager) was a brilliant man. He said, ‘My boy has to have his name on this,’ because the colonel wanted to make sure he got his money.”
Although Toon resides in Dallas, his friend Doc Skinner hopes that he will become a regular visitor to the mountains.
“We want to try to get a recording studio going up here,” Skinner said. “We want to get something to bring big names up here. And he carries a lot of weight, so we might get some celebrities up here.”
For his part, Toon says he is delighted to have worked on the Hashtag Blessed project, and he seemed to enjoy entertaining White Mountain residents at a Show Low Film Festival dance/cocktail party last weekend.
“Just to be a small part of it, I am so honored and grateful,” he said. “As my grandma would say, I’m tickled. I’m just thankful that people love the music I’ve done, but also that they appreciate what I’m doing now.”
As the interview drew to a close, Toon asked this reporter to check out the music video.
“I want you to listen to the song and watch the video,” he said. “And if you don’t particularly care for it, say, ‘Poor baby, at least his heart was in the right place.’ But if it touches you in some way and you want to listen to it again, and listen to it again, and again, then to me, the heavens will be rejoicing. Because I truly believe this is a ‘celebration’ by the unbelievable grace and love of God.”
