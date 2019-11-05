The Main Street Committee of the Alpine Alliance, a community support organization, has just completed the purchase and installation of seven new benches along Main Street in Alpine (State Route 181.)
The benches were purchased from Arizona Correctional Industries and made by Florence prison inmates. Alpine residents, businesses, and friends contributed funds to purchase the metal benches, as well as ten large ceramic pots to enhance the beauty of our community.
With ADOT’s approval, concrete pads were poured along the sidewalks where the benches were be placed and then the benches were installed recently. All work was completed by local volunteers with the help of the Alpine Fire Department and the total Main Street project was completed for approximately $7,400.
