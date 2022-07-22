Show Low Chamber Staff

Stefan Wehnau, from left, Kortny Payne and Bill Matthews at the Show Low Chamber of Commerce. Matthews is heading the committee for a new executive director for the chamber, which is currently taking applications for the position.

 Jacob Hernandez/Independent

The Show Low Chamber of Commerce has officially started the search for a new executive director.

Bill Matthews is a board member for the chamber and is leading the committee that will be hiring someone for the position. Stefan Wehnau, president of the chamber, has been serving in the role since the previous director left the chamber during the pandemic.

