Stefan Wehnau, from left, Kortny Payne and Bill Matthews at the Show Low Chamber of Commerce. Matthews is heading the committee for a new executive director for the chamber, which is currently taking applications for the position.
The Show Low Chamber of Commerce has officially started the search for a new executive director.
Bill Matthews is a board member for the chamber and is leading the committee that will be hiring someone for the position. Stefan Wehnau, president of the chamber, has been serving in the role since the previous director left the chamber during the pandemic.
In a July 11 press release, the chamber stated it is looking for a “professional manager that understands the elements of running a successful business including strategic planning, revenue production, budget and asset management, management of effective systems and processes and clear reporting to various stakeholders, including the board of directors.”
The release covers various responsibilities the new director will handle, lists of preferred qualifications for the position and compensation.
“We’re going to be picky about who we hire,” said Matthews. “The opportunity here is great, and we’re looking forward to getting the right person.”
Of the nine qualifications and skills the chamber is looking for, Matthews said that demonstrated leadership/management skills and the candidates’ collaborative skills will factor the most into his final decision.
“It’s all about relationships here, whether it’s the board, the city, our nonprofits, our businesses or the community. How those relationships are built and maintained decides how efficiently the chamber can run.”
Matthews admits that the chamber has struggled without an executive director, despite the efforts of people like Wehnau and Kortny Payne, who also maintains a full-time position at the chamber.
“Stefan has done a wonderful job, and Kortny has been here through the thick and thin of it all. But that’s just not good enough anymore. We need a leader. We need someone who knows what the priorities are and knows what’s going to move us forward,” said Matthews.
The chamber hopes whoever fills the job will help maintain a more aggressive position in the public, and will be the face of the chamber for years to come.
Wehnau, who owns and manages his own business parallel to his work with the chamber, is looking forward to taking a less persistent role at the chamber. “I wouldn’t have to worry about the administrative aspects of the chamber. I would be able to focus on our members and find new ways to better serve them,” he said. “We finally found the opportunity to recruit a new director that will help us meet the new needs of the community.”
The Show Low Chamber of Commerce seems content to bide its time and explore its options. The only goal is to get the right person who will help keep the Show Low business community thriving for years to come. As for time-frame for the new hire, Matthews simply stated, “It takes as long as it takes. We’ll know when we find them.”
Individuals interested in the position of executive director at the chamber can direct their inquiries to Matthews personally at 4billmatthews@gmail.com, or can contact him at 425-308-7386. All inquires will be strictly confidential and will be shared only with the chamber hiring committee.
Jacob Hernandez covers general news with an emphasis on Show Low business, events, and government. For comments and questions, contact him at jhernandez @wmicentral.com.
