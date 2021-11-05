Lisa Lewis, library services manager of Show Low Public Library, has been chosen as one of the MIT Media Lab’s first-ever cohort of Public Library Innovation Exchange (PLIX) “Creative Learning Ambassadors.”
Lewis was selected in recognition of her achievements and promise within the library community.
As she has done in Show Low, Lewis will advocate for creative Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) learning in public libraries in Arizona, and nationally.
The Ambassadors program is made possible with funding from the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) Laura Bush 21st Century Librarian Program, and includes materials, resources and equipment to support her efforts.
The twenty-five ambassadors chosen represent a wide range of library professionals, not only in the roles they perform, the size and setting of their libraries (some tiny rural branches, others huge urban systems), but also in their personal identities, the depths of experience in their librarianship and/or STEM topics.
One thing, however, that they have in common is their enthusiasm for PLIX and its potential to transform library programming with its unique approach to hands-on, creative STEM learning.
Ambassadors will take on leadership roles in their local communities, as well as online in the PLIX Community of Practice. Collaborating with PLIX, they will co-facilitate online courses, co-host community meetings and workships, and conduct professional development workshops for their library systems or regions.
“We can’t wait to start collaborating with Lisa,” says Michelle Hlubinka, the senior learning designer of PLIX, adding that Lewis “exhibits a passion for hands-on creative learning programming and a keen desire to spread her love of what PLIX is doing. Together, we will build a network of library professionals who advocate for PLIX and creative learning in communities, library systems, and libraries across the United States.”
Becky Knapp is a lifelong journalist who has worked at newspapers in Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Florida. Reach the reporter at bknapp@wmicentral.com
