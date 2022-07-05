Mayor John Leech Jr. is urging community residents to voice their opinions and volunteer to help keep downtown Show Low looking clean and presentable.
Leech is starting this initiative by focusing on the post office at 191 W. Deuce of Clubs in Show Low. The mayor has mentioned his displeasure with the post office’s groundskeeping multiple times over the past month, and Thursday organized a small group of volunteers to help clean up the area as much as possible.
The mayor said he has met with the post office’s various current managers about the unsightliness but “it doesn’t seem to be doing any good. I put it out there on social media and we got a few people to volunteer and come out and help us,” Leech said.
Leech posted a call to action on Facebook, asking for locals to meet with him and his wife at the Show Low post office with intentions of pulling weeds and cleaning up leaves and pine straw that cover the grounds in front of the building.
Leech has mentioned that in meetings with the U.S. Postal Service officials claimed their labor shortage is the main reason why the grounds are not being maintained. At the end of a City Council meeting on June 7, Leech remarked, “Our staff is short-handed as well. Public Works are doing a lot in our community right now, so we need you to help us out. We really need to get back to volunteering in the community.”
After hearing about the mayor’s comments and the group of locals who volunteered to clean up the post office grounds, Rod Spurgeon, a USPS public relations official based in Arizona, reached out to the Independent and stated, “We recently hired a new custodian in Show Low who will assist in maintaining property landscaping, and we’re in the process of hiring a landscaping crew who will beautify its appearance. We want to be good neighbors in the Show Low community and we’re pleased to be able to improve the landscaping appearance.”
The post office is a federal building, so it does not have to adhere to any requests or complaints made by the city or residents. Leech posted online mentioning a meeting he had with post office employees several weeks earlier saying, “They don’t care. Their building and property is the worst looking on the Deuce. Way to represent our town with all the people coming up here for the Fourth.”
Lorna Downing was one of the Show Low residents who answered Leech’s request for help. Downing was employed by the USPS for 36 years and was a postmaster at that location for 24 of those years.
“I’m appalled. I’m embarrassed. Every time I drive past here I think about how it didn’t look like this when I worked here. I’m here today because I want the community to be proud of this property again.”
Leech relayed similar sentiments when approached about Downing’s comments. He said, “It’s terrible. There’s no pride. Lorna would know more than most what this place can look like when people care. It’s time to stand up and let them know that we’re embarrassed by this and our city wants something better.”
Leech addresses it as a much bigger problem, not just one that exists within the community, but the country as a whole. “The need for volunteers hasn’t gone anywhere, but the willingness for most has basically disappeared. As a community, we need to have pride. We need to want to live in a beautiful city in rural Arizona, and sometimes only we can do that on our own time.”
When asked how the community could come together to help make his dream of a cleaner, more maintained town a reality, Leech simply added, “Just that. Get together and make your voice heard. Let them know what you want.”
Jacob Hernandez covers general news with an emphasis on Show Low business and government. For comments and questions, contact him at jhernandez@wmicentral.com.
