Show Low Police Sgt. Alan Rogers has received a high honor from the Arizona Association of Chiefs of Police, who named him the state’s “2021 Officer of the Year” during a police chiefs’ conference held in Laughlin this week.
The officer ultimately stopped the threat allegedly posed by 35-year-old driver Shawn Michael Chock of White Mountain Lakes after he had reportedly careened into a group of some 40 bicyclists participating in the 58-mile Bike the Bluff charity race on June 19. For his heroic actions that day, Rogers was recognized for his quick thinking and split-second decision making during a horrific event that got world-wide attention.
When the black Ford Super Duty truck allegedly veered across four lanes of traffic in Show Low that June morning, Sgt. Rogers was just clearing the airport, heading westbound into Show Low.
“We do security for TSA (Transportation Security Administration) and I was just leaving the airport,” he said. “When the call came, I was heading into Show Low.”
He first stopped at the scene of the crash. Another supervisor was there, and Rogers got out to see what help he could provide. He was told that the driver had taken off after hitting cyclists, a telephone pole and backing up, running over even more people. Bicycles were broken and strewn around the street, and people lay sprawled on the pavement with various levels of injuries.
Rogers immediately set off to look for the suspect.
Another officer soon located Chock in the neighborhood behind Native Grill.
“She was behind him, so I went to her location,” Rogers said. “I knew we had the right vehicle, because a bike tire was still stuck in the grill of the truck.”
When he got out to approach the driver, the man allegedly stepped on the gas and attempted to run Rogers down. He then hit a tree and tried to flee through the neighborhood, according to police.
Rogers said his adrenaline was already kicking in because he had just come from the crash scene and knew the level of carnage the suspect allegedly had left there.
“I was on alert at that time because he had already tried evading custody and had left the scene of the accident,” he said.
After that first encounter with Chock, other officers joined the pursuit, and once again, Rogers spotted the suspect.
“He got into a dirt lot in that residential area, so I tried to get into the lot from another side, but I didn’t see him,” he said. “So I turned around because I thought he might be heading back toward the Deuce (Deuce of Clubs) and when I got to Third and Oliver, I saw him again, heading west.”
At that point, Rogers got out of his vehicle again to approach the suspect to take him into custody, when Chock once more allegedly gunned for the officer with his truck.
“I knew he was driving a diesel, because I heard that turbo whine,” Rogers said. “And that’s when I started shooting.”
Chock was shot in the chest, ending his rampage.
With the threat eliminated, Rogers ended his involvement with the suspect, who was later found to be impaired from “huffing” while driving. In his case, he had allegedly been inhaling difluoroethane, a chemical found in a computer keyboard cleaner known as “Dust-Off.”
“I knew I had hit him, because I saw blood,” Rogers remembered. “But my contact with him after that point was limited because I had just been involved in a shooting.”
Although the White Mountain community — and indeed, beyond — hailed Rogers for his actions, the news that he was selected “2021 Officer of the Year” took him completely by surprise.
“It was an absolute surprise,” he said. “I didn’t even know they had put my name in until I had been selected.”
According to a press release from Show Low Police Department, Rogers selflessly placed himself in harm’s way that day to keep the community safe.
“In an incident that transpired in just over twelve minutes, start to finish, Sgt. Rogers demonstrated quick action and decisive decision making,” it read. “Sgt. Rogers’ actions that day no doubt saved further lives, property damage and brought a measure of peace to the many victims impacted by this event.”
During the rampage, numerous people were injured, seven critically, and one individual, 58-year-old Jeremy Barrett, died of his injuries three weeks after the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.