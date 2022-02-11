SLHS Auditorium reopens

Show Low High School has been without an operating gym for nearly two seasons due to flooding. This week the gym reopened Monday after being flooded and remodeled twice. The opening game for SLHS was against Winslow Monday and Tuesday the Cougars battled against Payson. For more, see Sports on Page B1.

 Jim Headley/The Independent

