SHOW LOW — Recent flash flooding has left many buildings sopping wet and in need of water remediation, including Show Low High School.
School officials were unavailable for comment before press time, however a sign placed in front of the school read, “CAMPUS TEMPORARILY CLOSED. Follow US @SLHScougars on FB, IG and twitter.”
Remediation crews were busy removing wet carpeting and other flood debris from campus buildings this week.
In a letter posted online, parents and students were made aware that the recent flooding on the Show Low High School campus created the need to cancel the Back to School Resource Event which was scheduled for July 27, 28 and Aug. 2 and there would be additional communication from Principal Marchant regarding the start of the school year in the days to follow.
This situation comes after the school district recently completed a long-awaited and much-anticipated multimillion dollar bond upgrade of the campus, including a new gym floor.
Visit the Show Low High School website at hs.showlow.education/ or via social media @SLHScougars 928-537-6200 for last minute updates on the situation.
