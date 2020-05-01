SHOW LOW - Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District firefighters are fighting a small brush fire near milepost 334 on eastbound US60. This is the area between Show Low and Carrizo.
This section of the US60 highway is now closed in both directions as crews fight the fire.
This is on US60 coming into Show Low from the west (Salt River/Globe).
The fire may have been started by a boat trailer.
More information will be posted on this website and the WMICentral Facebook page.
