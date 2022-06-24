Gov. Doug Ducey’s office awards grant monies to the Arizona Library Association by the AZ On Track Summer Camp Program.

For the first time in the grant’s history, local public libraries are the recipients.

The funding is for the libraries to enhance and expand their existing summer reading program to reach more youth in their communities.

The total amount awarded was $1,242,300 to be shared among 10 rural and small libraries in Arizona.

The communities receiving grant money are:

• Coolidge

• Duncan

• Kaibab Paiute

• Miami

• Page

• Parker

• Pinetop-Lakeside

• Show Low

• Snowflake

• Willcox

