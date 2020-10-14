PAYSON — At approximately 9 a.m. this morning, the Heber/Overgaard Fire District shared information via social media about a 2-acre wildfire that started in the Tonto National Forest, below the Rim.
The Horton Fire is burning in timber areas in the Payson Ranger District.
"There are no evacuations at this time," states a press release from the USFS, Tonto National Forest. "Smoke is very visible as the fire is 2 miles northeast of the Tonto Creek Fish Hatchery, Tonto Creek Estates and Tonto Creek Christian Camp."
"We will have potentially a significant smoke impact on our area, but the fire is NOT a current threat to the community," stated the district's post earlier today.
"There was some potential for evacuation but they got a quick line around the north end of the fire," said Heber-Overgaard Fire Chief Dan McCluskey. "Air resources were able to assist the ground crews pretty quickly. They will be working throughout the next couple of days."
Three engines, one hotshot crew and one squad, one Air Attack plane and two helicopters have been assigned to the incident as well as local resources.
The following trails have been closed: 31 Trail or Highline Trail between Tonto Creek Fish Hatchery and See Canyon, Horton Trail or 285 Trail and Derrick Trail or 33 Trail.
Stage 1 fire restrictions are currently in effect across the Tonto National Forest. Visit our website for additional information at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/tonto/alerts-notices
