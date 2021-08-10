SHOW LOW — Residents were met with dense smoke on Saturday morning as a wet fire in the Meadow obscured views and threatened to clog up the Farmer’s Market in downtown Show Low.
According to a Show Low police dispatcher, the fire was permitted and controlled and consisted of “flood debris.”
An engineer with Timber Mesa Fire District whom the Independent ran into at a store in Show Low on Sunday, confirmed his understanding that the burn was controlled and permitted, although neither the police dispatcher nor the Timber Mesa engineer knew who had applied for the burn permit.
The burn was in the area of the Meadow behind and between Starbucks and the Downtown Nine Motel. The Farmer’s Market proceeded without interference.
